World Insurance Associates Acquires Rhode Island Based Broker Team

01/14/2022 | 10:32am EST
Tinton Falls, NJ, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired a team of five Rhode Island based brokers, led by David White on December 31, 2021.  Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

David White, along with Rod Brusini, Jerry Mack, David Francis and Bill Hunt, have been active in the Southern New England insurance marketplace for more than 25 years.

“Our highly talented team is among the strongest in the area", says David White.  “Our focus is to help protect the reputation, personal income, and general business operations of each client. We look forward to being  part of the World organization.”

“We are happy to welcome David White and his team to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “David's team and support staff have a wealth of experience in the community and are committed to offering insurance solutions that meet their clients’ needs.” 

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA on the transaction and  Mystic Capital Advisors Group, LLC advised them.  Satin & Lee provided legal counsel to David White and his team,  and Sica Fletcher advised them. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 140 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 160 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.


