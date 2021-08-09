Log in
World Insurance Associates Acquires Rocco Rose

08/09/2021 | 04:25pm EDT
Tinton Falls, NJ, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Rocco Rose of Brockton, MA on August 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Rocco Rose is a well experienced insurance provider that has been covering Massachusetts residents for over 40 years. They provide a comprehensive list of competitive insurance policies and coverage options to individuals and businesses.

“We pride ourselves with continuously striving to maintain our quality customer service as well as highly competitive rates,” says Brian Egan, Owner, Rocco Rose. “As individuals, we believe that each person’s needs are unique, and that’s why we work with our clients on a personalized basis.” “We use the knowledge gained from responding to our clients’ comments and questions, together with a wealth of experience, to better assist them in selecting the best coverage for their insurance needs,” adds Jimmy Egan, Owner, Rocco Rose.

“We extend a warm welcome to Rocco Rose,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “It’s great to have such a well-established company join the World family.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and TAG Consulting  advised them on the transaction.  Forbes Gallagher provided legal counsel to Rocco Rose. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 112 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 131 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #62 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #41 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.


Jean Wiskowski
World Insurance Associates LLC
732-380-0900 Ext. 736
jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com

Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development
World Insurance Associates LLC
732-712-2230
bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com

