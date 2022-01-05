Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Insurance Associates Acquires Safety Consulting, Inc.

01/05/2022 | 11:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tinton Falls, NJ, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Safety Consulting, Inc. of Topeka, KS on December 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Safety Consulting, Inc. is  an established leader in the safety industry. The company was founded in 1971, following OSHA’s creation. Today it provides loss control and risk management services that  include safety training, site inspections, and safety supply equipment across its diverse customer base, ranging from construction, manufacturing, transportation, municipalities, national trade associations and oil industries.

“We’re proud to offer our clients more than 50 years of dependable service and proven success that saves lives through effective training and consistent workplace safety,” says Craig Stromgren President/Owner, Safety Consulting, Inc. “We are excited to be a  part of World, and we look forward to helping World clients reduce their risk, and lower accident rates with effective program development, continuous safety training, frequent onsite inspections and changing the habits of employees through the promotion of employee safety awareness.”

“It’s great to have Safety Consulting, Inc. join the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “The addition of Safety Consulting, Inc.  to the World team will enable us to provide the service of personalized safety consulting to clients.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Smith Law  provided legal counsel to Safety Consulting, Inc. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 140 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 160 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.


Latest news "Companies"
11:15aVELAN INC. : Announcement
GL
11:15aVELAN INC. : Announcement
GL
11:15aCDAHK Has Been Awarded Second Prize of the World Spine Day Competition
NE
11:13aTigrayans deported by Saudi Arabia held and abused in Ethiopia - HRW
RE
11:13aU.S. private payrolls surge as Omicron threat looms over economy
RE
11:12aTrump's Fed eased bank rules. Now what can Democrats roll back?
RE
11:12aGold benefits from weaker dollar ahead of Fed minutes
RE
11:12aIntel on Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Almost a Year -- Data Talk
DJ
11:11aAllegiant Air buys 50 new Boeing 737 MAX jets in strategy shift
RE
11:10aColumn-As death toll rises in Ethiopia, Middle East powers fuel drone race
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
3U.S. stocks mixed, Treasury yields flat ahead of Fed indicator
4ELRINGKLINGER AG : Upgraded to Buy by JP Morgan
5Asian stocks saw big foreign outflows in 2021 despite Dec buying

HOT NEWS