World Insurance Associates Acquires Szerlip & Company

World Insurance Associates LLC (WIA), a Top 100 Insurance brokerage, announced today that it acquired Szerlip & Company (“Szerlip & Co.”) of Millburn, NJ on January 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Szerlip & Co. is a 3rd generation insurance agency founded by Herbert Szerlip in 1934. His brother Stewart later joined the firm and they progressively built up the agency through hard work, professionalism, and dedication to customer service. Robert Szerlip, current CEO and President joined the firm in 1971. Today the company operates in forty states, and offers expertise in personal, commercial, security guard, not for profit and life/health insurance.

“We are pleased to welcome Szerlip & Co. to the World family,” said Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Szerlip & Co. provides individuals and businesses with superior service and extraordinary insurance knowledge, and we look forward to their continued success as part of WIA.”

“Szerlip & Co. has a history of providing our clients with personalized attention and a commitment to always trying to exceed their expectations. We have long standing relationships with and represent only the best insurance company names in the industry,” states Robert Szerlip, CEO and President. “We are glad to be joining WIA and continuing to provide the same level of service with the same dedicated staff that our clients have always relied upon.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Alvarez & Marsal advised WIA on the transaction. Greenberg Traurig, LLP provided legal counsel to Szerlip & Co. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ, and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance brokerage providing world-class asset and lifestyle protection with risk management, insurance, and benefit consulting services for individuals and businesses. Since its founding in 2012, WIA has completed 91 acquisitions and serves its customers from 94 offices in 18 states and Washington, DC. WIA has been named one of The Most Successful Companies in America by Inc. 5000, is a Top 100 P/C Agency by Insurance Journal and Business Insurance, and a five-time honoree by NJBIZ Fast 50. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

