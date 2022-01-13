World Insurance Associates Acquires The Comprehensive Companies

Tinton Falls, NJ, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired The Comprehensive Companies (“TCC”) of Coral Gables, FL on November 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TCC was founded in 1977 by its President & CEO, Ronald G. Stone. The company specializes in the marketing of Life, Health, Dental and Disability insurance products, with a specific focus on offering voluntary benefits through payroll deduction at the workplace. Mr. Stone has been inducted into the International Worksite Marketing Hall of Fame.

“At TCC we tailor plans to fit every client and their employees,” says Ronald G. Stone, President & CEO, TCC. ”We are

excited to join World and look forward to taking advantage of World’s myriad of insurance solutions, so we can expand and enhance our relationship with our clients.”

“We are pleased to welcome TCC to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “With TCC a part of our organization, we will continue to build our south Florida operations.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Wicker Smith provided legal counsel to TCC. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

