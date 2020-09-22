Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World Leaders Address Covid-19 Crisis at U.N. General Assembly -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

By WSJ Staff

Heads of state and United Nations leaders addressed the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday on the Covid-19 pandemic, laying blame and finding fault -- and imploring the body to work together to fight the virus. Here are some excerpts:

President Trump

As we pursue this bright future, we must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world: China.

In the earliest days of the virus, China locked down travel domestically while allowing flights to leave China and infect the world. China condemned my travel ban on their country, even as they canceled domestic flights and locked citizens in their homes.

The Chinese government, and the World Health Organization -- which is virtually controlled by China -- falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission. Later, they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease.

The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Facing the virus, we should enhance solidarity and get the world together. We should follow the guidance of science, give full play to the role of the World Health Organization, and launch a joint international response to beat this pandemic. Any attempt of politicizing the issue or stigmatization must be rejected.

...

Several vaccines developed by China are in Phase 3 clinical trials. When their development is completed and ready for use these vaccines will be made a global public good and made available to other developing countries on a priority basis.

...

Major countries should act like major countries. They should provide more public goods, take up their dual responsibilities, and live up to peoples' expectations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Our country has been actively contributing to global and regional counter-Covid-19 efforts, providing assistance to most affected states both bilaterally and within multilateral formats.

In doing so, we first of all take into account the central coordinating role of the World Health Organization, which is part of the U.N. system. We believe it essential to qualitatively strengthen the WHO capability. This work has already begun, and Russia is genuinely motivated to engage in it.

...

We are ready to share experience and continue cooperating with all states and international entities, including in supplying the Russian vaccine which has proved reliable, safe, and effective, to other countries. Russia is sure that all capacities of the global pharmaceutical industry need to be employed so as to provide free access to vaccination for the population of all states in the foreseeable future.

French President Emmanuel Macron

[The U.N. Security Council's] permanent members haven't been able to, in such exceptional circumstances, come together, as we would have wished because two of them have preferred a display of their rivalry to collective efficiency. All the fractures which existed before the pandemic, the hegemonic clash of power, the questions about multilateralism and how it was being taken advantage of, the trampling of international law have only accelerated and deepened thanks to the global destabilization created by the pandemic.

...

This crisis, without doubt more than any other, imposes cooperation and forces us to come up with new international solutions.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

As was the case in much of the world, segments of the Brazilian media have also politicized the virus by spreading panic among the population. Under the mottoes "stay at home" and "we will deal with the economy later on," they almost brought about social chaos to the country.

...

The pandemic teaches us a major lesson, which is that we cannot possibly depend on just a few nations for the production of essential inputs and means for our survival.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

We have seen how ineffective the existing global mechanisms have been during this crisis. This was so much true that it took weeks, even months, for the Security Council, the most fundamental decision-making body of the United Nations, to include the pandemic on its agenda.

At the beginning of the pandemic, a scene emerged where countries were left on their own. Thus, we have once again seen the rightfulness of the, "The World is bigger than Five" thesis, which I have been advocating for years from this rostrum. The fate of humanity cannot be left at the mercy of a limited number of countries.

Secretary-General António Guterres

If we are to uphold our pledge "to leave no one behind" we must redouble our efforts in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a particular attention to the needs of the countries in special situations, including the [least developed countries]. Covid vaccines must be distributed fairly and equitably.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.37% 6.3918 Delayed Quote.41.66%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.24% 76.10981 Delayed Quote.21.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43pCanadian dollar rebounds from six-week ahead of potential further fiscal support
RE
03:42pOil edges up a day after selloff; rangebound ahead of U.S. crude stocks data
RE
03:40pDollar rises on safe-haven bid, stocks mixed
RE
03:40pMnuchin, Powell Say Fed Programs Are Serving Their Purpose, Urge More Spending -- Update
DJ
03:39pArgentina economy plunges record 19.1% in second quarter on pandemic impact
RE
03:35pDollar rises after Fed's Evans comments on quantitative easing
RE
03:31pWorld Leaders Address Covid-19 Crisis at U.N. General Assembly -- Update
DJ
03:28pBarclays, SocGen UK staff revert to home working as government advice shifts
RE
03:17pWhite House urges Congress to pass separate aid bill for airlines
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : COVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
3TESLA, INC. : Elon Musk tempers expectations for Tesla 'Battery Day,' stock dips
4Nikola’s turmoil was bound to happen
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : HOW A FORTUNATE FEW AIRLINES PROFIT IN A PANDEMIC: Lots of Cargo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group