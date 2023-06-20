The World Materials Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) market posted a favorable 1.25% performance on June 16, 2023.

On June 16, 2023, the World Materials exchange-traded fund (ETF) market recorded a 1.25% gain on 19 ETFs making up the 4 Bn EUR market. The rise was driven by positive index movements in some of the key ETFs, including iShares Gold Producers UCITS ETF (SPGP) with a daily return of 1.48%, VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF (GDX) with 1.32% daily return, iShares MSCI World Materials Sector ESG UCITS ETF (WMTS) with 0.65% daily return, and Amundi S&P Global Materials ESG UCITS ETF (WELI) with 0.41% daily return.

This overall market movement within the World Materials ETF market was fueled by leading companies such as Northern Star Resources (NST) with a gain of 3.83% daily return, Newmont Corp (NEM) with a gain of 2.65% daily return and 5.72% over the week, Newcrest Mining (NCM) with a gain of 1.74% daily return, and Barrick Gold (ABX) with a gain of 1.19% daily return. The positive performance of these companies within the ETF market contributed to overall market growth in the sector.

