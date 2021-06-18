Log in
News: Latest News
Latest News
World Refugee Day Screening Featuring the True Story of Omar Samra and Omar Nour

06/18/2021 | 11:35am EDT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2021) - VIEWPARK announces in concurrence with the observance of World Refugee Day, 20 June, Marco Orsini's action-adventure documentary Beyond The Raging Sea, will screen at events in Hong Kong and in Cairo.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • To Receive Screenings In Cairo & Hong Kong To Commemorate World Refugee Day, 20 June 2021
  • Special Featured Film The 14th Charity Refugee Film Festival Presented By UNHCR/Hong Kong
  • Presented by UNHCR & UNDP In An Extraordinary Commemorative Event in Cairo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/88024_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

VIEWPARK is a virtual studio with a global reach helmed by Krysanne Katsoolis and Jack M. Dalgleish to finance, package and release film, series and short-form content utilizing and supported by cutting-edge technology. The VIEWPARK mandate is to produce and distribute quality curated content which is provocative, self-aware and also entertaining, and to develop and invest in proprietary media technology.

Contacts:

Krysanne Katsoolis
+1 (917) 379-7911
Krysanne@VIEWPARK.CO

Suzanne Wong
+852 3792 0663
wongh@unhcr.org

Christine Beshay
+011 54 34 8888
beshay@unhcr.org

Gary Springer
+1 (914) 659-4802
gary@springerassociatespr.com

Jack M. Dagleish
+1 (917) 270-6047
Jack@viewpark.co

Source: Viewpark

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88024


© Newsfilecorp 2021
