World Teachers' Day 2021

Message from the Governor of the Central Bank of Seychelles

As is customary for the past 55 years, since the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, Seychelles joins the rest of the world to celebrate our teachers.

As we navigate the 'new normal' environment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to note the challenges that the education sector has faced since 2020, as well as the opportunities presented to adapt the traditional teaching methods and learning to the new environment.

'Teachers at the heart of recovery' -the theme chosen for this year's Teachers' Day, is particularly relevant, as it brings together the concept of teachers as the cornerstone of society and the vital role that they have to play in the post-pandemic recovery.

As we all struggle to make do with less, the role of teachers with respect to financial education and wellbeing becomes even more important, as we aim to instil good financial habits in today's youth, to build a more financially-resilient generation for the future. At the Central Bank, we value continued learning and the building of local capacity, and we envisage playing a more prominent supporting role in the delivery of financial education in our schools.

Today, we salute the untiring efforts of the men and women who continue to persevere in one of the oldest and most noble of professions. You are in a privileged position to help forge personalities, discover talents and prepare individuals to find their place in the world. May you continue pursuing your passion and make positive impressions on every student in your care.

On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of the Central Bank, I wish all teachers - past, present and those in training - a Happy Teachers' Day.