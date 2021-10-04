Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Teachers' Day 2021 - Message from the Governor

10/04/2021 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

World Teachers' Day 2021

Message from the Governor of the Central Bank of Seychelles

As is customary for the past 55 years, since the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, Seychelles joins the rest of the world to celebrate our teachers.

As we navigate the 'new normal' environment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to note the challenges that the education sector has faced since 2020, as well as the opportunities presented to adapt the traditional teaching methods and learning to the new environment.

'Teachers at the heart of recovery' -the theme chosen for this year's Teachers' Day, is particularly relevant, as it brings together the concept of teachers as the cornerstone of society and the vital role that they have to play in the post-pandemic recovery.

As we all struggle to make do with less, the role of teachers with respect to financial education and wellbeing becomes even more important, as we aim to instil good financial habits in today's youth, to build a more financially-resilient generation for the future. At the Central Bank, we value continued learning and the building of local capacity, and we envisage playing a more prominent supporting role in the delivery of financial education in our schools.

Today, we salute the untiring efforts of the men and women who continue to persevere in one of the oldest and most noble of professions. You are in a privileged position to help forge personalities, discover talents and prepare individuals to find their place in the world. May you continue pursuing your passion and make positive impressions on every student in your care.

On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of the Central Bank, I wish all teachers - past, present and those in training - a Happy Teachers' Day.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Seychelles published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 15:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:31aALEXANDRIA PANKKIIRILIIKE OYJ : Acquisition of own shares 04.10.2021
AQ
11:31aETTEPLAN OYJ : Share repurchase 4.10.2021
AQ
11:31aAZTEC MINERALS : No one can avoid the topic of inflation
AQ
11:31aPRESS RELEASE : Mutares has successfully sold Norsilk to Protac
DJ
11:31aAAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:31aThe I LOVE DAC Campaign Opens for the 58th Design Automation Conference
BU
11:30aGRIFFIN MINING : Zinc - an important metal
AQ
11:30aGERRESHEIMER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DJ
11:29aNetflix Establishes $5.4 Million Chadwick A. Boseman Scholarship at Howard University
GL
11:28aEMPRESS ROYALTY : increases gold stream on Sierra Antapite mine and seeks new debt provider
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global T..
2Banks, chipmakers drag European stocks lower on growth worries
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Diploma, Southwest Airlines, Union..
4China Evergrande : Stagflation fears keep equity markets in a sombre mo..
5Winter of discontent is coming...

HOT NEWS