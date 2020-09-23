World Wide Technology : Achieves Cisco Advanced DevNet Specialization for Partners

WWT is first to receive Cisco’s highest DevNet Specialization for partners, recognizing software and automation capabilities

World Wide Technology (WWT), a market-leading $12 billion technology solutions provider, today announced it has achieved Cisco’s Advanced DevNet Specialization for partners, recognizing the company’s capabilities in delivering advanced software and automation solutions for customers.

“We are proud to have earned the Advanced DevNet Specialization,” said Neil Anderson, senior director of network solutions at WWT. “As digital transformation accelerates and evolves enterprise IT operations, businesses are increasingly relying on a mix of software development, network engineering and strategy skills to automate their infrastructure. These businesses need experienced DevNet partners, and Cisco’s designation signifies we have the capabilities and expertise to help them evaluate and deploy these solutions.”

WWT achieved the Advanced recognition, Cisco’s highest DevNet Specialization level for partners, after reaching the Specialized level this spring.

“We are thrilled that World Wide Technology is our first partner to achieve Cisco’s Advanced DevNet Specialization,” said Susie Wee, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco DevNet & CX Ecosystem Success. “They are demonstrating industry and technology leadership that is vital as software, automation, multi-domain infrastructure and application deployment become critical to our customers’ ability to innovate, grow and succeed. WWT stands with us on the forefront of technology transformation, and we’re looking forward to what the future holds.”

WWT underwent an extensive process and in-depth audit to earn the Advanced DevNet Specialization, ensuring its pre- and post-sales engineers have needed skillsets by earning DevNet certifications, refining its business tools and workshops to focus on customer outcomes and strategies for prioritizing automation projects, and fostering a culture of exploration and collaboration through hands-on learning, study groups and virtual sandboxes within its Advanced Technology Center (ATC).

Cisco’s DevNet Specialization gives partners a path to build or enhance a software development practice focused on automation and application development on Cisco platforms. The program offers two levels of recognition to validate a partner's technical skills, development practice and past customer engagements: DevNet Specialized and Advanced DevNet Specialized levels.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with $12 billion in annual revenue that provides digital strategy, innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe. While most companies talk about delivering business and technology outcomes, WWT does it. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs more than 6,000 people and operates over 4 million square feet of warehousing, distribution and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world.

For more information about World Wide Technology, visit www.wwt.com.

