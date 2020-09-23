Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Wide Technology : Achieves Cisco Advanced DevNet Specialization for Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 09:32am EDT

WWT is first to receive Cisco’s highest DevNet Specialization for partners, recognizing software and automation capabilities

World Wide Technology (WWT), a market-leading $12 billion technology solutions provider, today announced it has achieved Cisco’s Advanced DevNet Specialization for partners, recognizing the company’s capabilities in delivering advanced software and automation solutions for customers.

“We are proud to have earned the Advanced DevNet Specialization,” said Neil Anderson, senior director of network solutions at WWT. “As digital transformation accelerates and evolves enterprise IT operations, businesses are increasingly relying on a mix of software development, network engineering and strategy skills to automate their infrastructure. These businesses need experienced DevNet partners, and Cisco’s designation signifies we have the capabilities and expertise to help them evaluate and deploy these solutions.”

WWT achieved the Advanced recognition, Cisco’s highest DevNet Specialization level for partners, after reaching the Specialized level this spring.

“We are thrilled that World Wide Technology is our first partner to achieve Cisco’s Advanced DevNet Specialization,” said Susie Wee, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco DevNet & CX Ecosystem Success. “They are demonstrating industry and technology leadership that is vital as software, automation, multi-domain infrastructure and application deployment become critical to our customers’ ability to innovate, grow and succeed. WWT stands with us on the forefront of technology transformation, and we’re looking forward to what the future holds.”

WWT underwent an extensive process and in-depth audit to earn the Advanced DevNet Specialization, ensuring its pre- and post-sales engineers have needed skillsets by earning DevNet certifications, refining its business tools and workshops to focus on customer outcomes and strategies for prioritizing automation projects, and fostering a culture of exploration and collaboration through hands-on learning, study groups and virtual sandboxes within its Advanced Technology Center (ATC).

Cisco’s DevNet Specialization gives partners a path to build or enhance a software development practice focused on automation and application development on Cisco platforms. The program offers two levels of recognition to validate a partner's technical skills, development practice and past customer engagements: DevNet Specialized and Advanced DevNet Specialized levels.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with $12 billion in annual revenue that provides digital strategy, innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe. While most companies talk about delivering business and technology outcomes, WWT does it. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs more than 6,000 people and operates over 4 million square feet of warehousing, distribution and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world.

For more information about World Wide Technology, visit www.wwt.com.

Connect with WWT: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09:50aESMA reappoints the chairs of its Data and Investment Management Standing Committees
PU
09:50aXINYI SOLAR : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09:50aALLGEIER : Guidance for the 2020 financial year
PU
09:50aROCKCLIFF METALS : Announces Significant Drill Intercepts at Tower Deposit Including 6.39% CuEq Across 2.51 Metres and 5.36% CuEq Across 3.47 Metres
PU
09:50aStatus of Netting Legislation
PU
09:50aPYI : (1) proposed capital reorganisation and (2) proposed change in board lot size
PU
09:50aROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
09:50aIAMGOLD Completes Long-term Debt Refinancing; Extends Maturity to 2028 at Coupon Rate of 5.75%
NE
09:48aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Sept. 23)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'Battery Day' drives reality check for recent share surge
2AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
3IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Ubivelox, the Global Smart Card and Software Manufacturer, selects IDE..
4GOLD : Gold hits six-week trough as dollar grinds higher
5RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : submits request for Emergency Use Authorization for RLF-100™ ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group