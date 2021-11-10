World at risk of measles outbreaks as COVID-19 disrupts infant shots, report says

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The risk of measles outbreaks is high
after more than 22 million infants missed their first vaccine
doses during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the World Health
Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) warned.
Reported measles cases fell by more than 80% last year
compared with 2019, but a higher number of children missing
their vaccine doses leaves them vulnerable, a joint report by
the WHO and the U.S. CDC showed on Wednesday.
About 3 million more children missed the shots in 2020 than
the previous year, the largest increase in two decades,
threatening global efforts to eventually eradicate the highly
infectious viral disease.
"Large numbers of unvaccinated children, outbreaks of
measles, and disease detection and diagnostics diverted to
support COVID-19 responses are factors that increase the
likelihood of measles-related deaths and serious complications
in children," the U.S. CDC's immunization head, Kevin Cain,
said.
Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known, more
so than COVID-19, Ebola, tuberculosis or flu. It can be
especially dangerous for babies and young children, with
pneumonia among the possible complications.
In 2019, reported cases of measles were at their highest https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-measles-global-idUSKBN27S2TC
in almost a quarter of a century.
The latest report said 24 measles vaccination campaigns
originally planned for 2020 in 23 countries were postponed,
leaving more than 93 million people at risk.
"It's critical that countries vaccinate as quickly as
possible against COVID-19, but this requires new resources so
that it does not come at the cost of essential immunization
programs," said Dr Kate O'Brien, director of the WHO's
department of immunization, vaccines and biologicals.
"Routine immunization must be protected and strengthened;
otherwise, we risk trading one deadly disease for another," she
said.
