LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index fell in February for a 11th consecutive month, and is now down 19% from a record high hit last March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 129.8 points last month against 130.6 for January, the agency said on Friday. It was the lowest reading since September 2021. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by John Stonestreet)