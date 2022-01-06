World food prices hit 10-year high in 2021

* FAO's price index up 28% in 2021 despite December fall
* U.N. agency warns of persistent price tensions in 2022
* Dairy prices rose again in December on lower milk output
PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - World food prices jumped 28% in
2021 to their highest level in a decade and hopes for a return
to more stable market conditions this year are slim, the U.N.'s
food agency said on Thursday.
The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price
index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities,
averaged 125.7 points in 2021, the highest since 131.9 in 2011.
The monthly index https://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/foodpricesindex/en
eased slightly in December but had climbed for the previous
four months https://reut.rs/335V5Ie in a row, reflecting harvest
setbacks and strong demand over the past year.
Higher food prices have contributed to a broader surge in
inflation as economies recover from the coronavirus crisis and
the FAO has warned https://reut.rs/3JXHPq7 that the higher costs
are putting poorer populations at risk in countries reliant on
imports.
In its latest update, the food agency was cautious about
whether price pressures might abate this year.
"While normally high prices are expected to give way to
increased production, the high cost of inputs, ongoing global
pandemic and ever more uncertain climatic conditions leave
little room for optimism about a return to more stable market
conditions even in 2022," FAO senior economist Abdolreza
Abbassian said in a statement.
A surge in the price of fertilizers, linked in turn to
spiraling energy prices, has ramped up the cost of so-called
inputs used by farmers to produce crops, raising doubts https://reut.rs/339dVOE
over yield prospects for next year's harvests.
In December, prices for all categories in the food price
index bar dairy products fell, with vegetable oils and sugar
falling significantly, the agency said in its monthly update.
It cited a lull in demand during the month, concerns about
the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant, and supplies from
southern hemisphere wheat harvests for the declines.
However, all categories in the index showed sharp increases
during 2021 as a whole and the FAO's vegetable oil price index
hit a record high.
Crop futures have seen volatile trading at the start of
2022, with oilseed markets stirred by drought in South America
and floods in Malaysia.
Dairy prices maintained their recent strength in December,
helped by lower milk production in Western Europe and Oceania,
the FAO said.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by David Clarke)