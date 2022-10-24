Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

World is in its 'first truly global energy crisis' - IEA's Birol

10/24/2022 | 11:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An LNG tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Tightening markets for liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide and major oil producers cutting supply have put the world in the middle of "the first truly global energy crisis", the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

Rising imports of LNG to Europe amid the Ukraine crisis and a potential rebound in Chinese appetite for the fuel will tighten the market as only 20 billion cubic meters of new LNG capacity will come to market next year, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said during the Singapore International Energy Week.

At the same time the recent decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to cut 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of output is a "risky" decision as the IEA sees global oil demand growth of close to 2 million bpd this year, Birol said.

"(It is) especially risky as several economies around the world are on the brink of a recession, if that we are talking about the global recession...I found this decision really unfortunate," he said.

But Birol also said the current energy crisis could be a turning point in the history of energy for accelerating clean energy sources and for forming a sustainable and secured energy system.

"Energy security is the number one driver (of the energy transition)," said Birol, as countries see energy technologies and renewables as a solution.

(Reporting by Florence Tan, Muyu Xu and Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christian Schmollinger)

By Emily Chow and Muyu Xu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.04% 91.47 Delayed Quote.19.99%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.13% 5008.57 Real-time Quote.-20.32%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.83% 271.6079 Real-time Quote.46.70%
WTI 0.04% 84.863 Delayed Quote.13.27%
Latest news "Economy"
12:44aCyclone lashes Bangladesh killing nine, flooding low-lying areas
RE
12:37aINDIA BONDS-Yields down tracking easing U.S. peers; state debt sale in focus
RE
12:20aOil gains as U.S. dollar eases though demand fears linger
RE
12:19aHSBC Q3 profit slumps 42% on France sale charge, credit losses
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Face Lackluster -2-
DJ
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Face Lackluster Start as Blue-Chip Earnings Awaited
DJ
12:16aHSBC Q3 pretax profit falls 42% on impairments
RE
12:16aEU countries try to map out path to gas price cap
RE
12:14aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares little changed; weaker Asia, Fed outlook weigh
RE
12:12aSoybeans rebound on strong Chinese demand, wheat firms
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Signals Move to Ease International-Travel Requirements to Lure In..
2China raises macro prudential assessments to increase cross-border fund..
3HSBC Q3 pretax profit falls 42% on impairments
4China's Giant Biogene slashes Hong Kong IPO size - sources
5Asian stocks ease to 2-1/2-year lows, pound lifted by Sunak's victory

HOT NEWS