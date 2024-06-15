STORY: World leaders gathered at a Swiss mountain resort on Saturday (June 15) to plan a path to peace and end Russia's war in Ukraine.

More than 90 countries are expected at the high security two-day gathering in Buergenstock.

But notable absences such as China will blunt the summit's potential impact, dimming hopes it would show Russia as globally isolated.

The talks will focus on broader concerns triggered by the war.

This includes food and nuclear security, and a draft of the final declaration identifying Russia as the aggressor, sources said.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy applauded the summit's wide attendance as a success.

"The views, ideas and leadership of each nation are equally important to us. And everything that will be agreed upon at the summit today will be part of the peace making process that we all need. I believe that we will witness history being made here at the summit."

While many major world leaders are set to attend, Joe Biden has sent U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to represent him - riling Kyiv.

However, Harris announced more than $1.5 billion in energy and humanitarian aid, as Russia continues to strike the country's infrastructure since the invasion began in 2022.

Powers like Saudi Arabia and India have dispatched lower level delegations.

China said it would consider taking part, but ultimately declined because Russia would not be there.

Zelenskiy has accused Beijing of helping Moscow undermine the gathering, an accusation China's Foreign Ministry denied.

European officials privately concede that without support from Moscow's main allies, the summit's impact will be limited.

Neutral Switzerland, which took on the summit at the behest of Zelenskiy, wants to pave the way for a future peace process that includes Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would end the war only if Kyiv agreed to drop its NATO ambitions and hand over four provinces claimed by Moscow - demands Kyiv swiftly rejected.