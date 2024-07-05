July 5 (Reuters) - Keir Starmer will be Britain's next prime minister after his centre-left Labour Party won a huge majority in a parliamentary election, defeating Rishi Sunak's Conservatives and ending their 14 years of often tumultuous rule.

Here are some reactions to the news:

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON X:

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to @Keir_Starmer on the remarkable victory in the general elections. I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual growth and prosperity."

"Thank you @RishiSunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office."

IRISH PRIME MINISTER SIMON HARRIS AT PRESS CONFERENCE:

"The relationship between an Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) and a British prime minister is vital... It is time for a great reset. This morning from Dublin, I want to send a message to London that I will match Keir Starmer's commitment and energy to our peace process and to our future potential in so many areas."

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY ON X:

"Congratulations to @Keir_Starmer and @UKLabour on their convincing election victory. Ukraine and the United Kingdom have been and will continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin. We will continue to defend and advance our common values of life, freedom, and a rules-based international order...

"I am grateful to my good friend @RishiSunak for the UK government's steadfast support under his leadership. Challenger tanks, Storm Shadow missiles, F-16 training for our pilots, and the first bilateral security cooperation agreement are just a few of our shared achievements that Ukraine will never forget."

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON ON X:

"Congratulations Sir @Keir_Starmer on your victory. Pleased with our first discussion. We will continue the work begun with the UK for our bilateral cooperation, for peace and security in Europe, for the climate and for AI."

NORWEGIAN PRIME MINISTER JONAS GAHR STOERE TO NTB NEWS AGENCY:

"Voters have given the British Labour Party a historically strong mandate to change its course, give people in Great Britain more money in their pockets and strengthen state schools and the National Health Service. I wish Starmer the very best and good luck with a very important job."

URSULA VON DER LEYEN, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION, ON X:

"Congratulation @Keir_Starmer on your electoral victory. I look forward to working with you in a constructive partnership to address common challenges and strengthen European security."

CHARLES MICHEL, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL

"Congratulations Keir Starmer on a historic election victory in the UK. The European Union and the UK are crucial partners, co-operating in all areas of mutual interest for our citizens. I look forward to working with you and your government in this new cycle for the UK."

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE TO REPORTERS:

"We have a strong relationship between our two countries, but in Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner and so many others who I am very familiar with in the British Labour Party, I look forward very much to working with them. They have very similar views to us on a range of issues. I'm sure we'll work closely on AUKUS, where we worked very closely as well with the former government."

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU ON X:

"Congratulations, @Keir_Starmer, on a historic U.K. election victory. Lots of work ahead to build a more progressive, fair future for people on both sides of the Atlantic. Let's get to it, my friend."

NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER CHRISTOPHER LUXON ON X

"Congratulations @Keir_Starmer on your election victory. New Zealand and the UK are great friends and can do so much more together. I look forward to working on every opportunity together as prime ministers. Thank you @RishiSunak for your service to your nation and friendship to New Zealand." (Compiled by Jamie Freed and Gareth Jones Editing by Stephen Coates and Barbara Lewis)