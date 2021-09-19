World leaders return to U.N. with focus on pandemic, climate

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - World leaders are
returning to the United Nations in New York this week with a
focus on boosting efforts to fight both climate change and the
COVID-19 pandemic, which last year forced them to send video
statements for the annual gathering.
As the coronavirus still rages amid an inequitable vaccine
rollout, about a third of the 193 U.N. states are planning to
again send videos, but presidents, prime ministers and foreign
ministers for the remainder are due to travel to the United
States.
The United States tried to dissuade leaders from coming to
New York in a bid to stop the U.N. General Assembly from
becoming a "super-spreader event," although President Joe Biden
will address the assembly in person, his first U.N. visit since
taking office. A so-called U.N. honor system means that anyone
entering the assembly hall effectively declares they are
vaccinated, but they do not have to show proof.
This system will be broken when the first country speaks -
Brazil. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is a vaccine skeptic,
who last week declared that he does not need the shot because he
is already immune after being infected with COVID-19.
Should he change his mind, New York City has set up a van
outside the United Nations for the week to supply free testing
and free shots of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson
vaccine.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Reuters that
the discussions around how many traveling diplomats might have
been immunized illustrated "how dramatic the inequality is today
in relation to vaccination." He is pushing for a global plan to
vaccinate 70% of the world by the first half of next year.
Out of 5.7 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines
administered around the world, only 2% have been in Africa.
Biden will host a virtual meeting from Washington with leaders
and chief executives on Wednesday that aims to boost the
distribution of vaccines globally.
Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Guterres pointed to Biden's
efforts and an International Monetary Fund proposal https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/imf-says-ending-covid-19-pandemic-possible-cost-some-50-billion-2021-05-21
to create a $50 billion vaccine program for poorer countries as
"positive signs" rich countries were starting to tackle vaccine
inequity.
"But let's be clear: all this is too little, too late," he
added.
Demonstrating U.S. COVID-19 concerns about the U.N.
gathering, Biden will be in New York only for about 24 hours,
meeting with Guterres on Monday and making his first U.N.
address on Tuesday, directly after Bolsonaro.
His U.N. envoy, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Biden would
"speak to our top priorities: ending the COVID-19 pandemic;
combating climate change ... and defending human rights,
democracy, and the international rules-based order."
Due to the pandemic, U.N. delegations are restricted to much
smaller numbers and most events on the sidelines will be virtual
or a hybrid of virtual and in-person. Among other topics that
ministers are expected to discuss during the week are
Afghanistan and Iran.
But before the annual speeches begin, Guterres and British
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will start the week with a summit
on Monday to try and save a U.N. summit - that kicks off in
Glasgow, Scotland, on Oct. 31 - from failure.
As scientists warn that global warming is dangerously close
to spiraling out of control, the U.N. COP26 conference aims to
wring much more ambitious climate action and the money to go
with it from participants around the globe.
"It's time to read the alarm bell," Guterres told Reuters
last week. "We are on the verge of the abyss."
