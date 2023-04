STORY: "I've known Putin for over 25 years. Putin thought the world would look the other way, was confident he would break NATO and the European Union... but he was wrong," Biden said

Biden is the fourth U.S. president to address a joint session of the Irish parliament - after Kennedy in 1963, Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Bill Clinton in 1995.

On Friday he returns to County Mayo on the west coast of Ireland to meet relatives from another side of his family, that of great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt. He will also visit the Catholic shrine in Knockand make a public address in the town of Ballina to wrap up his tour.