Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World must act now to avoid climate catastrophe, UK's COP26 chief says

05/14/2021 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The world must act now to slow global warming otherwise there will be a climate catastrophe, COP26 President Alok Sharma said on Friday.

"Human activity is damaging our earth, is imperiling this brilliant jewel," Sharma said.

"And if we do not act now, the science tells us these effects will become more frequent and more brutal, that we will witness a scale of global catastrophe the likes of which the world has not seen." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18aTOSHIBA  : U.S. pipeline hackers claim responsibility for Toshiba data breach
AQ
05:16aHong Kong first quarter GDP rises 7.9% year-on-year after six quarters of contraction
RE
05:16aDollar dips after Fed calms U.S. inflation jitters
RE
05:14aDollar dips after Fed calms U.S. inflation jitters
RE
05:12aJapan PM advisers urge minimum wage hikes, stick to fiscal reform
RE
05:10aFX recovers as Fed tightening fears ebb; stocks set for weekly losses
RE
05:06aCOP26 PRESIDENT SHARMA SAYS : This is the moment of truth - the last hope of keeping 1.5 degree c target alive
RE
05:05aCOP26 PRESIDENT SHARMA SAYS : Summit will be covid secure
RE
05:05aCOP26 PRESIDENT SHARMA SAYS : I want a physical summit
RE
05:03aAnt leapfrogs banks to top China fund sale rankings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin drops after report Binance under U.S. probe, Tesla move
2Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk tweets, doge leaps and bitcoin retreats
4World stocks up, dollar dips as Fed officials calm inflation fears
5SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : SOFTBANK : reports $37 billion Vision Fund profit on Coupang

HOT NEWS