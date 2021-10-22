World of Illumination Unveils Two New Experiences in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga., Oct 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- World of Illumination - the producer of the world's largest drive-through animated light show - is unveiling two new theme parks in the Atlanta-metro area. Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton will be home to Arctic Adventure and Six Flags White Water in Marietta will house Rockin' Christmas. Both shows feature millions of colorful lights and hundreds of animated displays synchronized to popular and beloved holiday music. The shows' construction is already underway and presale tickets are now on sale.



World of Illumination's Arctic Adventure is a polar-themed extravaganza that introduces guests to a 32-foot-tall snowman named Sunny and all of his tundra-bound friends. With whimsical winter characters and a simulated snowfall, visitors will be mesmerized by the larger-than-life, interactive nature of the experience, which opens November 12, 2021.



The musically themed Rockin' Christmas showcases such elements as gigantic boomboxes, iPods and jukeboxes along with DJ Santa and his sidekick the Little Drummer Boy spinning tunes for disco dancers. Additionally, a 500-foot long RGB LED tunnel doubles as Santa's magic portal. The show opens November 17.



Designed to be enjoyed from the safety and comfort of the guest's vehicle, both attractions are about one mile in length and take approximately 25-30 minutes to drive through.



"Our team is thrilled to be bringing these two state-of-the-art shows to Georgia," said Yakir Urman, World of Illumination CEO. "Each experience is completely different from the other and we hope Atlanta residents will visit both this holiday season."



World of Illumination's shows will be open nightly, including holidays, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. All ticket prices are per vehicle, so guests can load up their cars with family and friends to enjoy the show.



From now until October 26, presale tickets are available for a discounted rate. A portion of proceeds benefits Make-A-Wish Georgia.



Online reservations are required and tickets will not be sold at the gate.



For more information or to purchase advance tickets, visit https://www.worldofillumination.com/.



About World of Illumination:



With headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, World of Illumination is the producer of the world's largest drive-through animated light show, featuring millions of state-of-the-art lights and displays set to holiday music. The company's theme parks are currently located in California, Arizona and Georgia. Connect at @worldofillumination.

