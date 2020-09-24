Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World on track to overshoot warming limit without massive investments -Woodmac

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 12:00am EDT

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The world must combine COVID-19 recovery packages with massive investments in renewable energy and low-carbon infrastructure or it will fail to meet a global warming limit target, a report by leading energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Wednesday.

Currently, the world is on track for a 2.8 degrees Celsius to 3C rise in the global average temperature, above an internationally-agreed limit of below 2C, the report said.

"Nearly $20 trillion, or 25% of global GDP, is earmarked for spending over the next 12-18 months to deliver a coronavirus vaccine, tackle unemployment, rebuild public health systems and get economies back on track," said Prakash Sharma, head of markets and transitions for Asia Pacific at Wood Mackenzie.

"This investment figure only has tiny proportions allocated to the promise of the Paris Agreement targets. Some jurisdictions, such as the EU, have doubled down on green goals, but it is currently up in the air in the U.S. and China," he added.

One obstacle is that more than half the world's existing energy and industrial capacity - power, cement, refining, chemicals and vehicles - is young and has decades left to run its course. In addition, more than $1 trillion a year is needed to build new energy supply capacity, the report said.

Coal, gas and oil are still expected to contribute around 80% of primary energy supply by 2040, which is a far higher from the 50% maximum needed for the world to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Although there is increasing renewables generation and electric vehicle manufacturing, it is not enough and incentives are needed for investments in carbon capture, use and storage and green hydrogen, both of which have yet to be deployed commercially at scale. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Pravin Char)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.36% 41.33 Delayed Quote.-36.88%
POWER CEMENT LIMITED -0.11% 9.2 End-of-day quote.49.59%
WTI 0.06% 39.383 Delayed Quote.-35.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/24World on track to overshoot warming limit without massive investments -Woodmac
RE
09/24World’s operating nuclear fleet at 30 year low as new plants stall  report
RE
09/23China's pork rib prices jump after ban on German imports
RE
09/23Nikkei slips after Wall St retreats as data signals slow recovery
RE
09/23China accuses Chinalco rare earth unit of breaking pollution regulations
RE
09/23WeWork sells control of China unit; says unit got $200 million in funding
RE
09/23Joint Response to "Intergrated Shield Plans (IPs)" - The Straits Times, 24 September 2020 by MAS and MOH
PU
09/23CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Tender Notice on Supplying, Installing, Commissioning and Handing Over of IP Based CCTV System for Sovereign Study Centre, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Rajagiriya
PU
09/23China grants fresh quota for outbound investment scheme as yuan firms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP : MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION : Playboy nears $425 million deal to return to th..
3TESLA, INC. : FACTBOX: Tesla could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to pay victims of Brazil dictatorship in landmark settlement
5GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : Gilead to pay $97 million to settle U.S. kickback probe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group