World on track to overshoot warming limit without massive investments -Woodmac

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The world must combine COVID-19
recovery packages with massive investments in renewable energy
and low-carbon infrastructure or it will fail to meet a global
warming limit target, a report by leading energy consultancy
Wood Mackenzie said on Wednesday.
Currently, the world is on track for a 2.8 degrees Celsius
to 3C rise in the global average temperature, above an
internationally-agreed limit of below 2C, the report said.
"Nearly $20 trillion, or 25% of global GDP, is earmarked for
spending over the next 12-18 months to deliver a coronavirus
vaccine, tackle unemployment, rebuild public health systems and
get economies back on track," said Prakash Sharma, head of
markets and transitions for Asia Pacific at Wood Mackenzie.
"This investment figure only has tiny proportions allocated
to the promise of the Paris Agreement targets. Some
jurisdictions, such as the EU, have doubled down on green goals,
but it is currently up in the air in the U.S. and China," he
added.
One obstacle is that more than half the world's existing
energy and industrial capacity - power, cement, refining,
chemicals and vehicles - is young and has decades left to run
its course. In addition, more than $1 trillion a year is needed
to build new energy supply capacity, the report said.
Coal, gas and oil are still expected to contribute around
80% of primary energy supply by 2040, which is a far higher from
the 50% maximum needed for the world to reach net zero carbon
emissions by 2050.
Although there is increasing renewables generation and
electric vehicle manufacturing, it is not enough and incentives
are needed for investments in carbon capture, use and storage
and green hydrogen, both of which have yet to be deployed
commercially at scale.
