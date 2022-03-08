World palm oil output to rise by 2.7 million T this year - analyst Mielke
03/08/2022 | 11:44pm EST
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Global palm oil production this season is expected to rise by 2.7 million tonnes from a year earlier, Thomas Mielke, head of Hamburg-based analyst firm Oil World, told an industry conference on Wednesday.
However, soybean production in top supplier South America is likely to decline by 21 million tonnes tonne in 2022 as compared with a year ago, the analyst said.
