World's First End-to-End IoT Subscription Service for Remote Monitoring Launched by Hiber With Oil & Gas Well Integrity Monitoring to Prevent Leakage & Build a More Sustainable Practice

Dutch satellite Internet-of-Things (IoT) solution startup, Hiber, today announces the launch of HiberHilo, its first end-to-end solution for Oil & Gas Well Integrity Monitoring. HiberHilo is also the world’s first subscription service for IoT-enabled remote Oil/Gas Well monitoring and the company will be introducing similar services for other specific use cases in 2021.

HiberHilo Dashboard (Photo: Business Wire)

There is a growing demand for remote monitoring in industries such as Oil & Gas to create more sustainable and environmentally friendly practices, especially with COVID-19 limiting travel halting routine maintenance checks. However, the IoT SaaS market in this space is nascent and lacks simplicity. Having already been one of the first firms to develop a remote IoT connectivity solution with the launch of its proprietary nano-satellites in 2018, Hiber identified the urgent need for readily available out-the-box end-to-end subscription based offerings. These must be designed bespoke for particular use cases, as well as being simple and efficient for businesses to install and implement.

The HiberHilo solution for Oil & Gas Well Integrity Monitoring is the first offering of this kind that Hiber will launch because this process is currently complex, time-consuming and expensive (costing up to $40,000 per field visit). Additionally, manual monitoring is prone to error and is often not conducted frequently enough.

Monitoring is critical to ensure that anomalies are identified early and addressed - this can include potential leaks which, if left unaddressed, can impact people’s health and safety as well as negatively impact the environment. HiberHilo’s out-of-the-box subscription solution utilises Hiber’s global satellite network to empower organisations to automate continuous annulus pressure and wellhead monitoring of up to 250 wells in a radius of 10km, even in the most remote locations on Earth. Pricing starts at $449 per month per well (1 sensor and a 5 year contract).

The all-in-one product is available as both a starter kit and in the form of an enterprise solution, both of which feature:

A pressure and optional temperature sensor to ensure accurate and regular measurements - organisations can add more sensors to the network if required

Easy connectivity anywhere, sending up to 24 messages a day or one per hour

Alarm and alert settings

An intuitive dashboard for desktop and mobile

Support both on-site and via mobile

Coen Janssen, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Hiber said, “We are excited to launch this first-of-its-kind IoT proposition for remote monitoring at a time when it is needed more than ever. HiberHilo has already been proven by Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM) and Royal Dutch Shell (better known as just “Shell”) on an abandoned on-shore well. This technology can be installed in less than 2 hours and within 0.25% accuracy levels of a traditional wired system, which is extremely reliable.”

“We look forward to more companies embracing this new proposition as it will save them time, money and lives by allowing teams to monitor well integrity from home as well as reducing the risk of well integrity issues to create more sustainable practices. The future for remote monitoring is very bright!”

Hiber entered the market in 2018 purely as a connectivity provider, utilising its own proprietary nano-satellite technology to unlock IoT connectivity in the 90% of the world without it. For more information on HiberHilo visit: hiberhilo.com or watch this video.

About Hiber

Hiber is an Internet of Things (IoT) solution startup, founded and led by a dream team of satellite experts and tech entrepreneurs. These 'Hibernauts' are working on a moonshoot goal: to launch and provide end-to-end IoT solutions connected by satellites in space. More than 55 employees work on the ground-breaking technology behind Hiber and Hiberband at its offices in the Netherlands and USA.

To date, the company has managed to attract significant funding. This has meant that in November 2018 Hiber became the Netherlands’ first commercial satellite company, launching its first two nano-satellites into orbit. Hiber officially launched at the Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Re:invent Conference in November 2018 where they were named Commercial Startup Launch of 2018 at the AWS conference.

