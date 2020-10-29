Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World's Leading Home Improvement Retailer Battling COVID-19 Impact with Reality Interactive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

Reality Interactive, a leading retail technology design firm and digital agency in Middletown, Connecticut, announced the launch of its AXSIS™ Thermal Enabled Digital Hub. The leading home improvement retailer in the world has already deployed 6,000 units, showing that the AXSIS™ device is exactly what employers are looking for to get the job done when it comes to keeping people safe in 2020 and beyond.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006056/en/

AXSIS™ Thermal Enabled Digital Hub by Reality Interactive. (Photo: Business Wire)

AXSIS™ Thermal Enabled Digital Hub by Reality Interactive. (Photo: Business Wire)

While Connecticut has recently entered into Phase III of its COVID-19 re-entry plan, both the state and the country are still acutely aware that the pandemic is still impacting business and health. With winter months on the horizon, companies are searching for ways to ensure they can safely keep their business thriving.

The AXSIS™ device is a proprietary thermo-scanner and data hub that provides a 100% contactless body temperature check in just seconds. This level of real-time, accurate data capture not only helps keep the workforce and customers safe, but also gives management a comprehensive view of the day-to-day health status of their employee population.

The AXSIS™ Thermal Enabled Digital Hub can be used as a standalone device, but Reality Interactive sees a bigger, more holistic picture. “These are very uncertain times, and so it’s been invaluable to be able to use technology like this to provide some peace of mind,” said Mitch DeBonville, Director of Sales at Reality Interactive. “It’s part of our efforts to help our clients keep people safe and healthy.”

Reality Interactive continues to work on additional features that will elevate this already industry-leading technology. For example, a fully customizable option that allows the customer to control an existing door lock system in real-time, and access a back-end portal with usage data and analytics. The AXSIS™ device also syncs with the agency’s bitSHUTTLE® content management platform, allowing real-time updates to be triggered in a rapidly changing environment, including a post COVID-19 world. “The AXSIS™ device will retain its relevancy because it goes well beyond just thermal scanning, helping employers better manage their ongoing staffing and productivity needs, safely,” said Mitch DeBonville.

Reality Interactive initially developed the product within its own headquarters as an initiative to help keep employees safe beyond social distancing measures. Upon seeing the reassurance this provided both employees and customers, the company was selected to work with this industry giant’s stores nationwide, helping thousands of employees safely get back to work.

Book a demo or learn more at www.realityi.com/axsis.

About Reality Interactive

Reality Interactive is a multi-award winning, retail technology and design agency. The firm specializes in creating and managing innovative retail experiences using touchscreen displays, digital signage, digital media and a full suite of interactive and creative technologies.

Over the past 16 years, Reality has created hundreds of dynamic in-store experiences partnering with some of the world's biggest brands and their agencies.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pYandex Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
01:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
01:51pYandex Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
01:51pU.S. GDP Rose 33.1% in 3Q -- 3rd Update
DJ
01:50pEQUINOX GOLD : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020
AQ
01:50pAEGON N : San Francisco's Transamerica Pyramid sold for $650 million
AQ
01:50pBANCFIRST : Latest Earnings Release
PU
01:50pWestern EIM Posts Record $119 Million in Quarterly Benefits Results
PU
01:50pFERROVIAL S A : reports 241 million in EBITDA in the first nine months of 2020
PU
01:50pCOMSTOCK : October 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
3Shell raises dividend as CEO says oil output past peak
4U.S. economy posts record growth in third quarter; COVID-19 scarring to last
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group