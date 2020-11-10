World's Leading Sleep Solutions Provider ChiliSleep™ Partners with Veteran Organizations in Quest to Share Quality Sleep for Retired Service Members Through Kryo Cares Program

In celebration of Veterans Day and reaffirming its commitment to donate $1 million worth of products by the end of 2020, ChiliSleep and its parent company, Kryo Inc., announced today its newest beneficiaries of their Kryo Cares program: veteran organizations the Charles Keating IV (C4) Foundation, GallantFew, Purple Heart Homes & Upstate Warriors. The donation will support active duty and retired servicemen and women, and their families. Each organization will use the support from ChiliSleep to cater sleep wellness programs to help manage the physical and mental effects of military service which can be alleviated with quality and restorative sleep with innovated temperature-regulated sleep solutions system from ChiliSleep.

“We created Kryo Cares because we are committed to impacting the lives of the men and women who give back to our country. This includes first responders, healthcare professionals, and the military community who serve – or have served - our country,” said CEO and Co-Founder of ChiliSleep, Tara Youngblood. “We are so thrilled for these partnerships to further our mission to help those who risk their lives so we can rest at night obtain quality sleep for themselves.”

The impact military service has on veterans presents many challenges and ChiliSleep recognizes that the rise in PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) within the veteran community can directly inhibit quality sleep. Together with these veteran partners, ChiliSleep will allocate $100,000 worth of its award-winning sleep solutions system chiliPAD™ and offer several giveaways this week to commemorate the patriotic week, including sharing testimonials and sleep tips to overcome physical, emotional, and mental wounds suffered.

“Sleep is the most critical thing that both myself and other veterans need to focus on and I’m thrilled that ChiliSleep is helping us better lay the foundation for improved physical, mental and spiritual health with quality sleep," said Nick Norris, Former Navy Seal and Executive Director of the Charles Keating IV (C4) Foundation. “Without sleep there is no recovery. Many veterans suffer with sleep disturbance and I believe through this partnership, many servicepeople will be able to experience quality sleep and learn more about the importance of sleep health.”

ChiliSleep has long supported military initiatives as part of its ongoing mission to give back to those who keep us safe. Efforts have included donations to active duty and veteran personnel in need, along with ongoing research partnerships with private institutions and Ft. Bragg, supporting studies that examine the impact of sleep on recovery and performance within the military community. To date, the Kryo Cares philanthropy dispensed more than $600,000 worth of complimentary chiliPADs this year to first responders, healthcare providers and active duty and military personnel, helping to enhance the sleep quality of these deserving heroes, many of whom are working on the front lines every day.

“I’ve been an avid ChiliSleeper for some time and the chiliPAD is a game changer for the veteran and military community,” said former Army Ranger & Founder of GallantFew, Karl Monger. “Partnering with ChiliSleep will help our retired servicemen sleep better and get the necessary physical recovery to build upon every day.”

Studies show that the use of sleep therapeutics following trauma exposure and quality sleep can improve function and decrease the effects of sleep disturbances drastically. ChiliSleep is changing the way the world sleeps.

About ChiliSleep™

ChiliSleep™ is a sleep solution and technology brand focused on the future of sleep-driven health.

As the original inventors of the world’s first hydro-powered, temperature-regulated sleep system backed by 10+ years of sleep research, over a dozen patents pending and thousands of five-star reviews, ChiliSleep is revolutionizing the way the world sleeps.

ChiliSleep’s solutions are hydro-powered and temperature controlled between 55°-115°F (13°-46°C) to create a personalized sleep experience that can dramatically boost deep sleep and aid in physical and mental recovery.

ChiliSleep’s award winning sleep solutions chiliPAD™ and OOLER® consistently outperform the competition in the cooling/warming mattress topper category. Consumer Reports recently ranked the OOLER a 5/5 and #1 overall, with chiliPAD coming in at #2. In 2019, Tech News World voted the OOLER “Product of the Year.”

About Kryo, Inc.

Kryo, Inc. is the world’s leading innovator of temperature-regulated sleep solutions engineered to optimize health and wellness through enhanced quality sleep and patented technology. As the parent company and makers of the revolutionary sleep technology brand ChiliSleep™, Kryo delivers a suite of products and services to a sleep deprived society seeking to restore good health and wellbeing.

Founded by Tara and Todd Youngblood, Kryo introduced its first product, the chiliPAD™, in 2007 and in 2019 was appointed Best Wellness Product for Powerful Moms in Business by Forbes.

Kryo currently ranked #615 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Small Companies. For more information, please visit www.chilitechnology.com, Amazon.com, and inc.com/profile/kryo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005200/en/