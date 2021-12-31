World's Top 25 Happiest Photos of 2021 Judged by a Global Distinguished Jury for the World Happiness Photo Contest 2021 Organized by Happiness Strategy Foundation

Gurugram India, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First World Happiness Coffee Table Book 2021, presents world's 25 happiest photos of 2021 from the first World Happiness Photo Contest 2021.

"I am pleased to see that a compilation of photos selected from this year's first World Happiness Photo Contest is being published... It is my hope that this book will be an encouragement to people to contribute towards achieving this."

HH Dalai Lama.

The 25 photographs are selected by an esteemed global jury namely, Prof Ruut Veenhoven, Pioneer and World Authority on the Scientific Study of Happiness; Prof Sir Cary Cooper, CBE, A leading global scholar in occupational health and wellness research, President of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD): Dr Tal Ben-Sahar, Author, Serial entrepreneur Co-Founder, Happiness Studies Academy and Potentiallife; Ms Mandy Seligman, Founder of SeeingHappy.org; Prof Beth Ames Altringer, Director, Design Lab, Harvard University; Luciano Manzo, President and CEO, Make-A-Wish International; Dr Dasho Karma Ura, Head, Centre for Bhutan and GNH Studies; Prof Rajesh Pillania, Chief Mentor & Advisor, Happiness Strategy Foundation; Mrs Noof Aljneibi, Director, Emirates Center For Happiness Research, UAE University; and Ms Nontando Mposo, Editor-In-Chief, Glamour South Africa.

2021 was not the easiest of years, with the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic and other socio-cultural issues affecting the lives of millions negatively. However, Happiness Strategy Foundation looks poised to change this ugly narrative and organized the first World Happiness Photo Contest in 2021 to use the power of images to motivate people and help people stay happy even amidst uncertainties. The contest received participation worldwide, showing moments of people from all walks of life. The organization has taken a step further to publish 25 winning photos of the contest in the 2021 World Happiness Coffee Table Book. The book is edited by Dr Rajesh K Pillania, the leading researcher on happiness in India.

The book is already gaining traction, with accolades coming from different quarters. "Inspiring and beautiful! The stunning photos from the World Happiness Photo Contest 2021 will leave you in awe of the people, cultures and joy in our world," emphasizes Dr Marshall Goldsmith, the Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach and New York Times bestselling author of Triggers, Mojo.

"A lovely book depicting images of happiness from around the world. A call and blessing for greater happiness for all," says Dr Emma Seppala, Science Director, Stanford University's Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education; and Faculty, Yale School of Management.

The free book is available here - https://www.happinessstrategyfoundation.org/2021-contest-result

Happiness Strategy Foundation, a not-for-profit, think tank on happiness and well-being has also announced the plans for World Happiness Photo Contest 2022 here - https://www.happinessstrategyfoundation.org/contest.

Press Contact

Nitish

Email: nitish@happinessstartegyfoundation.org

