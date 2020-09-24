LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The number of nuclear reactor
units operating globally is at a 30 year low, while new plants
struggle for investment, an industry report said on Thursday.
Proponents of nuclear say as a low-carbon power source it
could be vital in helping countries meet climate targets, but
several plants around the world are coming to the end of their
life expectancies and many new ones have faced delays.
Some 408 nuclear reactors were in operation in 31 countries
as of July 2020, a decline of 9 units from mid-2019 and 30 fewer
than the 2002 peak of 438, the annual World Nuclear Industry
Status Report (WNISR) showed.
The slow pace of new projects coming on stream also
increased the overall age of the global fleet to around 31 years
old.
Of the 52 new plants being built globally at least 33 are
behind schedule, while not a single new project came online in
the first half of 2020, the report said.
New projects were struggling to secure finance amid
competition from renewables with reported investment decisions
for the construction of new nuclear plants at around $31 billion
in 2019, around 1 tenth that of wind and solar, the report said.
This year nuclear plant operators have also been dealt a
blow by the coronavirus pandemic with lockdowns on households
and business cutting electricity demand and reducing power
prices in many countries.
Electricity consumption in some regions is not likely to
reach pre-pandemic levels for many months, if not years the
report said, impacting operators' finances.
Low power prices are also likely to reduce the imperative to
invest in new plants, "therefore the extent to which new power
plants are built may to a large degree depend on government
stimulus packages," the report said.
