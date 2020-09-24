Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Worlds operating nuclear fleet at 30 year low as new plants stall  report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 12:00am EDT

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The number of nuclear reactor units operating globally is at a 30 year low, while new plants struggle for investment, an industry report said on Thursday.

Proponents of nuclear say as a low-carbon power source it could be vital in helping countries meet climate targets, but several plants around the world are coming to the end of their life expectancies and many new ones have faced delays.

Some 408 nuclear reactors were in operation in 31 countries as of July 2020, a decline of 9 units from mid-2019 and 30 fewer than the 2002 peak of 438, the annual World Nuclear Industry Status Report (WNISR) showed.

The slow pace of new projects coming on stream also increased the overall age of the global fleet to around 31 years old.

Of the 52 new plants being built globally at least 33 are behind schedule, while not a single new project came online in the first half of 2020, the report said.

New projects were struggling to secure finance amid competition from renewables with reported investment decisions for the construction of new nuclear plants at around $31 billion in 2019, around 1 tenth that of wind and solar, the report said.

This year nuclear plant operators have also been dealt a blow by the coronavirus pandemic with lockdowns on households and business cutting electricity demand and reducing power prices in many countries.

Electricity consumption in some regions is not likely to reach pre-pandemic levels for many months, if not years the report said, impacting operators' finances.

Low power prices are also likely to reduce the imperative to invest in new plants, "therefore the extent to which new power plants are built may to a large degree depend on government stimulus packages," the report said. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/24World on track to overshoot warming limit without massive investments -Woodmac
RE
09/24World’s operating nuclear fleet at 30 year low as new plants stall  report
RE
09/23China's pork rib prices jump after ban on German imports
RE
09/23Nikkei slips after Wall St retreats as data signals slow recovery
RE
09/23China accuses Chinalco rare earth unit of breaking pollution regulations
RE
09/23WeWork sells control of China unit; says unit got $200 million in funding
RE
09/23Joint Response to "Intergrated Shield Plans (IPs)" - The Straits Times, 24 September 2020 by MAS and MOH
PU
09/23CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Tender Notice on Supplying, Installing, Commissioning and Handing Over of IP Based CCTV System for Sovereign Study Centre, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Rajagiriya
PU
09/23China grants fresh quota for outbound investment scheme as yuan firms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP : MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION : Playboy nears $425 million deal to return to th..
3TESLA, INC. : FACTBOX: Tesla could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to pay victims of Brazil dictatorship in landmark settlement
5GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : Gilead to pay $97 million to settle U.S. kickback probe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group