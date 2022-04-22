World's top soyoil exporter says record prices a mixed blessing

BUENOS AIRES, April 22 (Reuters) - Argentina, the world's
top exporter of soyoil, is unlikely to be able to take full
advantage of record prices, exporters and analysts said, due to
drought hitting the soy crop, a recent export tax hike and
subsidies to keep domestic prices low.
Soybean oil prices soared to a record high on Friday after
Indonesia effectively banned exports of palm oil, heightening
concerns about already depleted global supplies of alternative
vegetable oils.
"There is going to be an impact on international prices,
which is good news for Argentina from that point of view,"
Gustavo Idigoras, head of Argentina's CIARA-CEC chamber of
grains processors and exporters, told Reuters.
"But it is bad news for the domestic market," he added,
explaining that the industry would have to pay "additional
subsidies" as part of an agreement to keep local prices down.
Argentina, the world's top processed soy exporter and the
no. 2 shipper of corn, has a number of mechanisms including
export quotas to rein in domestic prices. Annual inflation is
running at above 55%, driven by food costs.
The government recently hiked the export tax rate on soyoil
and meal to 33% from 31% previously, part of a package of
measures to bring down domestic food inflation.
Agustín Tejeda Rodríguez, head economist at the Buenos Aires
grains exchange, said the ban by Indonesia could open up an
opportunity for Argentina
"Argentina could capture a greater proportion of world
demand by supplying countries that depend on palm oil from
Indonesia," he told Reuters, adding though that tax hike and
drought earlier in the year would limit the opportunity.
"There is lower availability of soybeans this campaign to
supply the soybean crushing industry."
Argentina's 2021/22 soybean harvest, currently underway, is
estimated at between 41-42 million tonnes, though was sharply
lowered after dry weather hit crops at the start of the year.
Rosario grains exchange analysts Emilce Terré and Tomás
Rodríguez Zurro said in written responses to questions from
Reuters, that the country's soy crushing in March had been 2.93
million tonnes, 14% below the same month a year earlier.
"In this context, the commitment of shipments of Argentine
soybean oil to date, with 305,100 tonnes to be shipped between
April 20 and May 10, is 25% behind what had been recorded by the
same date last year," they added.
