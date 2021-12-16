World shares climb higher on central bank announcements

* Dollar falls, euro, sterling rise on central bank
NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World stocks moved higher on
Thursday after Britain and Norway hiked interest rates and the
ECB trimmed its super-sized bond buying program one day after
the U.S. Federal Reserve sped up the pace of tapering.
In the United States, recent readings on surging producer
and consumer prices as well as the fast-spreading Omicron
variant of the coronavirus have fueled anxiety, but with most of
the biggest market-moving events for the year now over, Wall
Street was mostly higher.
Sterling and UK bank shares both shot up after the
BOE hiked rates by 0.1%, while Turkey's lira took
another bashing after its own central bank ploughed on with rate
cuts.
Omicron numbers are skyrocketing, with Europe facing a
fourth wave of infections, but for once this was not affecting
the markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.34% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained
0.43%.
By 11:30 a.m. EST (1630 GMT), the benchmark S&P 500
gave up some of its earlier gains, but still inched closer to a
record high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.59 points,
or 0.45%, to 36,088.02, the S&P 500 lost 3.16 points, or
0.07%, to 4,706.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
187.95 points, or 1.21%, to 15,377.64.
The dollar index fell 0.28%, while sterling
rose 0.40% to $1.3316 and the euro rose 0.19% to $1.1307.
U.S. 10-year yields were at 1.4224%, while
30-year yields were at 1.8613.
The Fed had laid out a scenario in which the pandemic,
despite the Omicron surge, gives way to a benign set of economic
conditions, with inflation easing largely on its own, interest
rates increasing slowly, and unemployment staying low.
"If the Fed moves (hikes interest rates next year), it will
be OK as long as there is growth," said Barrow Hanley's Head of
International Equities Rand Wrighton, referring to bets U.S.
rates could go up three times before the end of 2022.
Data out Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week,
though remained at levels consistent with tightening labor
market conditions.
Separately, a survey showed production at U.S. factories
increased to its highest level in nearly three years in
November.
The ECB in Frankfurt said it would cut its bond purchases
under its 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase
Programme (PEPP) next quarter and wind down the scheme by March
in a long-flagged move.
It will, however, keeping reinvesting PEPP profits until the
end of 2024 and ramp up the longer-running but more rigid Asset
Purchase Programme (APP) to limit the withdrawal effects.
"On balance, the new approach to quantitative easing (QE) is
slightly dovish," Gurpreet Gill, macro strategist, global fixed
income, at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said.
Norway's central bank, which had hiked in September on the
back of an economic rebound, went ahead with a further rise as
expected and said more were likely to follow. The Swiss National
Bank kept its rates locked at -0.75%.
Oil nudged above $75 a barrel, supported by record U.S.
implied demand and falling crude stockpiles, even as the spread
of the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to put a brake on
consumption globally.
U.S. crude recently rose 2.41% to $72.58 per barrel
and Brent was at $75.18, up 1.76% on the day.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York and Marc
Jones in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)