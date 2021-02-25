Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World shares jump after Powell nixes rate hike fears

02/25/2021 | 01:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Men holding umbrellas walk near an electric board showing Nikkei index at a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO/MIAMI (Reuters) - Global stocks jumped on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed interest rates would stay low for a long time, calming market fears that higher inflation might prompt the central bank to tighten monetary policy.

Powell's reassurance gave a fresh impetus to reflation trades and boosted risk asset prices while also driving U.S. bond yields back up to one-year highs.

European stocks are expected to open higher, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures and FTSE futures both up about 0.6%.

In Asia, MSCI's ex-Japan Asia-Pacific shares index rose 1.5% while Japan's Nikkei gained 1.7%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.5% to pare more than half of its previous day's losses following the announcement of a stamp duty hike.

In a second day of testimony in Washington, Powell reiterated the Fed's promise to get the U.S. economy back to full employment and to not worry about inflation unless prices rose in a persistent and troubling way.

"Powell said it will take three years for them to achieve its inflation target, essentially reaffirming the Fed will not raise interest rates until 2023," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"A huge amount of cash investors have to work is flowing into the stock market, and that is more than offsetting any negative aspects of higher bond yields."

The prospects of a prolonged period of low interest rates came as investors expect a huge U.S. fiscal stimulus and a progress in COVID-19 vaccinations to shore up the economy, especially the sectors hit the hardest by the pandemic.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials, paving the way for its approval for emergency use as soon as this week.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones average jumped 1.35% to a record high, outperforming 1.0% gains in tech-heavy Nasdaq, as investors rotated into cyclical shares out of flying-tech firms.

In a possible sign of a fresh frenzy in meme shares, GameStop rose 83.3% in extended trade, building on a gain of 103.9% on Wednesday.

U.S. bond prices stayed under pressure, boosting their yields to the highest level in a year.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose to 1.412%, having hit a high of 1.435% on Wednesday.

"I wouldn't say there is a panic in the bond market. But we have a coronavirus package worthy of $1.5, $1.7 or $1.9 trillion. And in addition, there will be infrastructure spending as well. Investors see few reasons to buy bonds aggressively now," said Takafumi Yamawaki, head of Japan rates research at J.P.Morgan.

A closely watched part of the U.S. yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes rose to 127.4 basis points, near its 2016 peak of around 136 hit after Donald Trump's surprise election victory.

In the currency market, the safe-haven U.S. dollar languished near three-year lows versus riskier currencies as continued dovish signals from the Fed stoked reflation bets.

The Australian dollar hit a three-year high of $0.7978 while the Canadian dollar also hit a three-year high of C$1.2503 per U.S. dollar.

The euro firmed slightly to touch a one-month high of $1.2183 while the safe-have yen was on the back foot at 105.93 per dollar.

Investors' strong risk appetite boosted many commodities.

Copper price jumped 3% to its highest level in almost a decade and could log its biggest monthly gains in 15 years.

Crude oil climbed to fresh 13-month highs after U.S. government data showed a drop in crude output as a deep freeze disrupted production last week.

U.S. crude rose 0.25% to $63.40 per barrel and Brent was at $67.33, up 0.43% on the day.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in Miami; Editing by Sam Holmes & Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Hideyuki Sano and Echo Wang


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -3.25% 29704.02 Real-time Quote.12.75%
NIKKEI 225 1.67% 30168.27 Real-time Quote.9.88%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33aWorld shares jump after Powell nixes rate hike fears
RE
01:30aAstrazeneca denies vaccine delivery shortfall to EU, Italy - paper
RE
01:30aLong bets on rupee hit over three-year high, peso bears return
RE
01:24aAB InBev sees improved 2021 after end-2020 earnings beat
RE
01:18aSoutheast Asia's biggest travel app plans regional fintech expansion before 2021 listing
RE
01:08aHONG KONGERS SNAP UP UK HOMES AND DO WHAT THEY EXCEL AT : being landlords
RE
01:01aOil hovers near 13-month highs as storm hits U.S. output, Fed assures rates staying low
RE
12:49aByteDance names head of China news unit as global TikTok R&D chief - sources
RE
12:46aByteDance names head of China news unit as global TikTok R&D chief - sources
RE
12:45aWorld stocks' dance to continue, but inflation could mute the music - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall
2NETGEAR, INC. : TOOLS TO GO REMOTE: How Netgear's CEO stays connected
3JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. : UNITED 777 PLANE FLEW FEWER THAN HALF THE FLIGHTS ALLOWED BETWEEN CHECKS: sources
4STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart restores dividend, reaffirms targets as COVID-19 halve..
5IHEARTMEDIA, INC. : BIN: Black Information Network and The Ad Council Team up With BIN Founding Partners Bank ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ