World shares turn positive after Fed tapering announcement

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Global shares rose slightly on
Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end its
pandemic-era bond purchases in March.
The announcement https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/fed-prepares-stiffen-inflation-response-post-transitory-world-2021-12-15
paves the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate
increases by the end of 2022, as the Fed exits from policies
enacted at the start of the global health crisis.
In new economic projections released following the end of a
two-day policy meeting, officials forecast that inflation would
run at 2.6% next year, compared to the 2.2% projected as of
September, and the unemployment rate would fall to 3.5%.
MSCI's global gauge of stocks gained 0.10%,
and the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.26% after
the Fed's statement.
At 2:45 p.m. EST/19:45 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 119.82 points, or 0.34%, at 35,664, the S&P 500
had gained 17.25 points, or 0.37%, to 4,651.34 and the
Nasdaq Composite had added 23.45 points, or 0.15%, to
15,261.09.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were at 1.4701%,
and the 30-year bond yield was at 1.8545%.
The prospect of rising short term rates supported the U.S.
dollar, particularly against the euro and yen where monetary
policy is expected to lag.
The dollar index rose 0.15%, with the euro
down 0.11% to $1.1245.
The risk of rising cash rates has been a burden for gold,
which offers no fixed return. Spot gold dropped 0.3% to
$1,764.91.
Inflation is also an issue elsewhere, with British consumer
price inflation surging to its highest in more than 10 years in
November to 5.1%, exceeding all forecasts from economists ahead
of a Bank of England rate-setting meeting on Thursday.
Investors sharply increased their bets that the BoE is about
to raise rates.
"It's all eyes on the Fed, but the UK inflation data is an
absolute disaster for the Bank of England - to all intents and
purposes they should be hiking rates but the problem is Omicron
and the uncertainty around that," said Michael Hewson, chief
markets analyst at CMC Markets.
The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is expected
to dial back stimulus one more notch, but will pledge copious
support for the next year, sticking to its long-held view that
alarmingly high inflation will abate on its own.
Oil prices eased after the International Energy Agency said
the spread of Omicron coronavirus variant would dent the
recovery in global fuel demand.
But U.S. crude settled up 0.20% at $70.87 per barrel
and Brent settled up 0.24% at $73.88 per barrel.
