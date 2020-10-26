World should look at all options to reduce emissions, Saudi energy min says

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy minister
said on Monday the world should be looking at all options to
mitigate emissions of greenhouse gases in its fight against
climate change, but that getting rid of oil and gas would be
"far-fetched and unrealistic".
"Let's not focus on the fuel of choice but rather how we can
mitigate and adapt to these realities without showing any
preferences," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told the Singapore
Energy Summit.
Prince Abdulaziz said he embraces technologies that would
allow the country which sits on the biggest hydrocarbon reserves
in the world to make full use of its resources.
For example, Saudi Arabia is building solar power plants to
free up oil and gas for exports.
In response to a question about how OPEC+ has ensured high
compliance with production quotas, Prince Abdulaziz said:
"Engaging people as equal, ensuring that people do understand
that the lack of conformity and lack of commitment would
undermine ... the credibility of this agreement to the market."
"Therefore the market, instead of rewarding us, it would
actually penalize, and the more it penalizes, the less the
others who are in conformity with it would see the point of
continuing control, and then all of this will cascade down to
nothing."
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
their allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are
cutting output by about 7.7 million barrels per day to balance
the global oil markets after demand was severely hit by the
coronavirus pandemic.
Supply cuts by OPEC+ have helped revived global oil price
Brent to above $40 a barrel although rising COVID-19
cases has again depressed prices.
"The fear now is for a re-occurrence of a second wave,"
Prince Abdulaziz said, responding to a question about the global
oil market.
However, he added he was optimistic that "everybody has
learned harsh and tough lessons of attending to the first wave".
"What we need to do is to continue working, attending and
improving the world economy and local economies yet ensuring
that we will abide by (social distancing measures)," he said.
