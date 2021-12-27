World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales

WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Global stock markets rose on
Monday and oil prices eased as investors hailed strong U.S.
holiday season sales and some grew less fearful about economic
damage from the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Still, fears that the pandemic could hurt economic growth
pushed gold prices to the highest in more than a week despite
pressure from a firmer U.S. dollar.
A Mastercard Inc survey showed a substantial rise in
U.S. holiday season retail sales. This fueled
investor optimism, boosting Wall Street and lifting a gauge of
stocks across the globe by 0.87%. European gains
offset earlier weakness across Asian markets.
Some investors grew confident a global recovery would regain
steam next year even though the pandemic has prompted U.S.
airlines to cancel or delay thousands of flights due to staff
shortages, while several cruise ships had to cancel stops after
COVID-19 outbreaks aboard.
In Asia, China reported its highest daily rise in local
COVID-19 cases in 21 months as infections more than doubled in
the northwestern city of Xian, its latest hotspot.
In France, the government convened a special meeting that
could trigger new restrictions after the country hit another
infection record.
Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,811.92 an ounce.
Wall Street's main stock indexes notched their fourth
straight session of gains, after reports last week that the
highly infectious Omicron variant may not be as deadly as
earlier types of COVID-19.
"Heading into 2022 we will still have COVID uncertainties
but the good news is that, according to the WHO, we may be see
the end of the pandemic towards the end of year," said Jawaid
Afsar, sales trader at Securequity.
He added that next year markets must also contend with other
issues, ranging from inflationary pressures to policy tightening
and geopolitical risks.
Looking ahead, thin trading volumes ahead of New Year could
make markets volatile. Still, since 1945, the last five trading
days of December and the first two days of January have boded
well for U.S. stocks 75% of the time, according to CFRA Research
data.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.62%,
nearing its highest level in over a month.
Mainland Chinese shares weakened, with Shanghai's benchmark
sliding 0.4% and an index of blue chips
retreating less than 0.1%. Property stocks did get a lift,
though, after China's central bank vowed to promote healthy
development of the real estate market.
Australia, Hong Kong and Britain were among markets closed
on Monday for holidays.
DOLLAR RANGEBOUND
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose
0.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.38% after hitting a
record high during the session. The Nasdaq Composite
added 1.39%.
In debt markets, U.S. Treasuries 10-year yields
held below Thursday's high of just above 1.5%.
In foreign exchange markets, the dollar was rangebound,
despite a hawkish turn at the Federal Reserve this month that
saw policymakers signal three quarter-point rate hikes in 2022.
The dollar index fell 0.026%, with the euro up
0.01% to $1.1326
In the crude market, U.S. crude recently rose 3.04%
to $76.03 per barrel and Brent was at $78.94, up 3.68%
on the day.
(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington
Additonal reporting bu Danilo Masoni in Milan and Kevin Buckland
in Tokyo; Editing by Pravin Char, Alexander Smith and David
Gregorio)