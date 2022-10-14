World stocks bounce, fiscal hopes boost UK bonds

*
European stocks rise 1.1%, FTSE up 0.93%
*
S&P futures gain 0.23% after overnight U.S. stock rally
*
UK's Kwarteng heads home early amid reports of fiscal
U-turn
*
BoE bond buying programme set to end on Friday
LONDON/SYDNEY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - World stocks rose on
Friday, recovering from the previous session's 2-1/2 year lows
on an overnight rally in U.S. stocks and hopes of more Chinese
stimulus, while British government bonds rose on speculation of
a U-turn on the country's fiscal plans.
Much-anticipated U.S. data on Thursday showed core inflation
- which excludes food and fuel prices - came in above forecasts
at 6.6%, the biggest annual increase in 40 years, driven by
large price gains in the services sector.
The data reinforced views that interest rates would stay
higher for longer, hastening the risk of a global recession.
U.S. stocks, however, surged to close more than 2% higher,
as investors covering short bets drove a dramatic rebound from
an earlier selloff.
"Traders pointed to a technical rebound as investors unwound
defensive positions which had been in place ahead of the
inflation report," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at
interactive investor.
U.S. S&P 500 futures rose 0.23%, indicating a higher
open on Wall Street.
The MSCI world equity index gained 0.63%,
but was heading for little change on the week.
European stocks hit a one-week high and were up
1.1%. Britain's FTSE rose 0.93%.
Following the strong U.S. inflation report, the markets
have now fully priced in a 75 basis point hike from the Fed at
its November meeting and a 71.5% probability for another jumbo
rate hike in December.
Futures have also suggested that rates would now
peak at 5%, bringing them to levels not seen since 2007.
The aggressive tightening from the Fed is putting
pressure on central banks around the globe to follow.
Singapore's central bank on Friday tightened monetary policy for
the fourth time this year and warned more would be needed to
tame inflation.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
advanced 2.2%. Japan's Nikkei jumped
3.3%, enjoying the best day since March.
Chinese blue chips also rose more than 2%, marking
the biggest gain since August, after the country's central bank
governor promised stronger support for the economy as COVID
lockdowns spread ahead of the all-important Communist Party
Congress starting on Sunday.
Global markets have been volatile as investors worry rising
interest rates could push major economies into recession before
they tame inflation.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, dropped 2.5 basis
points to 4.424% after hitting a 15-year high of 4.535%
overnight.
The dollar index inched 0.1% lower to 112.64,
following a drop of 0.6% in the previous session.
The low-yielding Japanese yen was at 147.5 per dollar
after touching a 32-year low of 147.67 on Thursday. That is
weaker than the 145.9 level which prompted Japanese authorities
to intervene last month to prop up the currency.
The euro hit one-week highs against the dollar before
steadying at $0.9769.
British government bonds have outperformed in recent days,
with prices rising after reports on Thursday that the government
was considering a U-turn on some of the measures in its
late-September "mini-budget" that triggered a historic gilts
slump and concerns about financial stability.
Headlines on Friday that British finance minister Kwasi
Kwarteng was cutting short a trip to Washington to return to
London and work on the fiscal plan also helped sentiment.
British 10-year gilt yields, which move inversely to price,
fell to their lowest since Oct 6 at 4.01%, a drop of 18 basis
points on the day.
Sterling, which surged 2.0% on Thursday on reports of the UK
U-turn, dropped 0.5% to $1.127.
Investors are also nervously awaiting an impending deadline
for the end of the Bank of England's emergency bond-buying
programme, after the central bank stepped in last month to buy
bonds to relieve pressure in the two trillion pound UK pensions
sector.
“Should the Bank of England step away from the market today
as suggested, we could see gilt yields rising, and the feedback
loop of selling of gilts - as pensions schemes struggle to
maintain hedges - reassert itself," said Chris Arcari, head of
capital markets at consultants Hymans Robertson.
Yields on German 10-year government bonds, the benchmark for
the euro zone, dropped 9 bps to 2.2%.
Oil prices reversed earlier losses, supported by a weaker
U.S. dollar and falling diesel inventories. Brent crude
futures were steady at $94.62 a barrel while U.S. West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 0.15% to $89.23
per barrel.
Gold was steady at $1,664 per ounce.
(Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kim Coghill)