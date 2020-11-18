Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World stocks catch breath after vaccine euphoria

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 04:09am EST

* MSCI World index flat, just off record high

* U.S. retail sales highlight fragile recovery

* German 10-yr debt yield lowest since Pfizer vaccine

* Dollar dips to Nov. 9 lows against basket of currencies

LONDON/TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Global shares were little changed and oil rose on Wednesday as weak U.S. retail sales and a surge of new coronavirus cases dampened but did not extinguish the euphoria from recent COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs.

The MSCI World index was flat at 0823 GMT, just shy of the previous session's record high.

European shares opened lower, with the STOXX 600 index down around 0.1%, tracking weakness overnight in Japan, where the Nikkei fell 1.1% after coronavirus cases there rose to a high.

Elsewhere in Asia, the picture was more mixed. MSCI's broadest gauge of regional shares rose 0.6%, helped by better handling of the pandemic in much of the region and the prospect of more stimulus in China.

U.S. stocks fell overnight on the sales data and rise in COVID-19 cases, but were expected to hold steady at the Wall Street open on Wednesday, with S&P500 futures flat. "Overall, the picture for investors is brighter, but the recovery is likely to be uneven," said Cormac Weldon, Head of U.S. Equities at UK asset manager Artemis.

"Low inventories and the need to manufacture and distribute goods are likely to be the first drivers of the recovery, with the re-emergence of consumer demand adding a powerful second phase."

The market caution was reflected in other risk markets, with U.S. crude futures up just 0.1%. Brent crude futures were up 0.4%.

In Europe's debt markets, Germany saw its benchmark 10-year government bond yield fall to its lowest since Pfizer announced its COVID-19 vaccine update a week and a half ago.

"Yields continue to grind lower as more warning signs flash about the near-term outlook," said Benjamin Schroeder, senior rates strategist at ING.

"Euro zone spreads appear to have eyes only for QE (quantitative easing), shrugging off volatility and EU setbacks," he said, referring to news this week that Hungary and Poland have blocked the adoption of the 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund by European Union governments.

RETAIL SALES

The retail sales report released by the U.S. Commerce Department showed spending decelerating as the holiday shopping season approached, amid a lack of fresh fiscal relief from Washington.

A skittish mood also swept investors as several U.S. states began restricting gatherings and mandating face-coverings after more than 70,000 Americans were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The surge in new coronavirus cases comes as investors have hailed two promising vaccine trial results published earlier this month.

"We're are coming out of a solid two weeks, so the market being down half a percent isn't that bad with the prospect of COVID lockdowns," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted the current surge in coronavirus cases is a big concern, and the economy will continue to need both fiscal and monetary policy support.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar fell to 92.250, its lowest since Nov. 9.

(Editing by Kim Coghill, Larry King)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.56% 29783.35 Delayed Quote.4.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.78% 44.12 Delayed Quote.-33.48%
MSCI WORLD INDEX (STRD, UHD) -0.12% 2558.429 Real-time Quote.8.61%
NASDAQ 100 -0.30% 11977.489561 Delayed Quote.36.70%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.21% 11899.342877 Delayed Quote.31.84%
NIKKEI 225 -1.10% 25728.14 Real-time Quote.9.51%
PFIZER INC. -3.46% 36.04 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
S&P 500 -0.48% 3609.53 Delayed Quote.12.26%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.05% 388.94 Delayed Quote.-6.28%
WTI 1.18% 41.725 Delayed Quote.-34.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:29aFROM 'HAVES' TO 'HAVE-NOTS' : how COVID-19 is swelling UK's subprime ranks
RE
04:29aWEBCAST STARTS AT 10 : 00
PU
04:28aTurkey's lira lags EMEA FX ahead of crucial rate move, new virus curbs
RE
04:27aPAYPAL : Cash cards for kids - digital banks race to capture the next generation
RE
04:27aFSC FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMISSION OF KOREA : Government to Increase Amount of IPO Shares Available for Retail Investors
PU
04:23aOil rises on hopes for delay in OPEC+ supply increase
RE
04:23aWorld stocks catch breath after vaccine euphoria
RE
04:22aBitcoin breaks $18,000 as rally powers on, all-time high in sight
RE
04:21aBitcoin breaks $18,000 as rally powers on, all-time high in sight
RE
04:16aEXCLUSIVE : GM warns labor unrest making South Korea untenable
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
2Oil rises on hopes for delay in OPEC+ supply increase
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. to approve 737 MAX return as Boeing faces strong headwinds
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia, Elisa and Qualcomm achieve 5G speed record in Finland
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : U.S. judge dismisses part of diesel criminal ca..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group