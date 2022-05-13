World stocks clamber off 18-month lows, but markets on recession watch

* S&P futures up 1.13%, European stocks gain 0.96%
* MSCI Asia ex-Japan +1.8%, Nikkei +2.64%
* Worries over inflation, tightening policy remain
* Dollar hovers near 20-year highs on safe-haven demand
LONDON/SHANGHAI, May 13 (Reuters) - World stocks rose from
the previous day's 18-month lows and the dollar pulled back from
20-year highs on Friday, though investors remained nervous about
high inflation and the impact of rising interest rates.
Markets are becoming anxious about the possibility of
recession, with the S&P getting close to a bear market on
Thursday, at nearly 20% off its January all-time high.
In an interview late on Thursday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell said the battle to control inflation would
"include some pain". Powell repeated his expectation of
half-percentage-point interest rate rises at each of the Fed's
next two policy meetings, while pledging that "we're prepared to
do more".
The war in Ukraine has aggravated supply chain disruptions
and inflationary pressures already in place after more than two
years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but stocks enjoyed a bounce on
Friday.
"There's an awful lot of negative sentiment out there, we're
looking at a 40% chance of recession," said Patrick Spencer,
vice chairman of equities at Baird Investment Bank.
"A lot of fund managers have cut their equity allocations
and raised cash, though we think this is a correction rather
than a bear market."
MSCI's world equity index rose 0.32% after
hitting its lowest since November 2020 on Thursday, though it
was heading for a 4% fall on the week, its sixth straight week
of losses.
S&P futures bounced 1.13% after the S&P index dropped
0.13% overnight, with the index also eyeing a sixth straight
week of declines.
European stocks rallied 0.96% and Britain's FTSE
100 gained 1.17%.
The U.S. dollar eased 0.22% to 104.54 against a basket of
currencies, but remained close to 20-year highs due to
safe haven demand.
Russia has bristled over Finland's plan to apply for NATO
membership, with Sweden potentially following suit.
Moscow called Finland's announcement hostile and threatened
retaliation, including unspecified "military-technical"
measures.
The dollar rose 0.36% to 128.76 yen, while the euro
gained 0.3% to $1.0408, recovering from Thursday's
five-year lows.
Cryptocurrency bitcoin also turned higher,
cracking through $30,000 after the collapse of TerraUSD, a
so-called stablecoin, drove it to a 16-month low of around
$25,400 on Thursday.
"Some traders may see the sharp fall this month as an
opportunity to buy the dip, but given the hugely volatile nature
of the coins, the crypto house of cards could tumble further,"
said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at
Hargreaves Lansdown.
The moves higher in equities were mirrored in U.S.
Treasuries, with the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield
edging up to 2.9221% from a close of 2.817% on Thursday.
The policy-sensitive 2-year yield was at 2.6006%,
up from a close of 2.522%.
"Within the shape of the U.S. Treasury curve we are not
seeing any particularly fresh recession/slowdown signal, just
the same consistent marked slowing earmarked for H2 2023," Alan
Ruskin, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank, said in a note.
German 10-year government bond yields edged up
to 0.9250%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up almost 2% from Thursday's 22-month
closing low, trimming its losses for the week to less than 3%.
Australian shares gained 1.93%, while Japan's Nikkei
stock index jumped 2.64%.
In China, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.75%
and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.71%, encouraged by
comments from Shangahi's deputy mayor that the city may be able
to start easing some tough COVID restrictions this month.
"We had some pretty big moves yesterday, and when you see
those big moves it's only natural to get some retracement,
especially since it's Friday heading into the weekend. There's
not really a new narrative that's come through, " said Matt
Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.
Oil prices were higher against the backdrop of a pending
European Union ban on Russian oil, but were still set for their
first weekly loss in three weeks, hit by concerns over inflation
and China's lockdowns slowing global growth.
U.S. crude rose 0.75% to $106.97 a barrel, and global
benchmark Brent crude was up 1.05% at $108.58 per
barrel.
Spot gold, which had been driven to a three-month low
by the soaring dollar, was up 0.2% at $1,824.61 per ounce.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore,
Lincoln Feast and Kim Coghill)