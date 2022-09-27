World stocks edge above Nov 2020 lows, sterling recovers some ground

*
Dollar eases from 20-year highs reached Monday
*
German 10-year bond yields hit near 11-year highs
*
Oil rallies from Monday's nine-month lows
LONDON/HONG KONG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - World stocks
picked up from 21-month lows on Tuesday and sterling rallied
after hitting record lows versus the dollar a day earlier on UK
plans for tax cuts, as market slides ran out of steam.
U.S. S&P futures bounced 0.94% after Wall Street
fell deeper into a bear market on Monday, benchmark 10-year
Treasury yields dipped from the previous session's
12-year high and the dollar eased from 20-year highs on a basket
of currencies.
Markets remain nervous, however, after U.S. Federal Reserve
officials on Monday said their priority remained controlling
domestic inflation.
"U.S. rate expectations have increased fairly
significantly," said Andrew Hardy, investment manager at
Momentum Global Investment Management, though he added that
"there's a huge amount of bearishness already priced into
markets".
Markets are pricing in a 76% probability of a further 75
basis point move at the next Federal Reserve meeting in
November.
Central bank speakers on Tuesday include Fed chair Jerome
Powell and ECB president Christine Lagarde.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.29% after
hitting its lowest since Nov 2020 on Monday. European stocks
gained more than 1% and Britain's FTSE rose 0.6%.
Sterling collapsed to a record low $1.0327 on
Monday as the government tax cut plans announced on Friday came
on top of huge energy subsidies.
The British currency recovered 4.6% from that low to $1.0801
on Tuesday.
After the pound's plunge, the Bank of England said it would
not hesitate to change interest rates and was monitoring markets
"very closely".
Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill will speak on a
panel at 1100 GMT.
A lack of confidence in the government's strategy and its
funding also hammered gilts on Friday and again on Monday.
The yield on five-year gilts rose as much as 100
basis points in two trading days, though it slipped off the
highs on Tuesday.
"(It) is definitely something that's unfolding...probably
we're only at a certain initial stage of seeing how the market
digests that kind of information," said Yuting Shao, macro
strategist at State Street Global Markets.
"Of course the tax cut plan itself was really aimed to
stimulate growth, reduce household burdens, but it does raise
the question of what the implications are in terms of the
monetary policies."
Spillover from Britain kept other assets on edge.
Bond selling in Japan pushed yields up to the Bank of
Japan's ceiling and prompted more unscheduled buying from the
central bank in response.
The German 10-year bond yield briefly hit a new
nearly 11-year high of 2.142%.
Ten-year U.S. bond yields dropped 3.2 bps after
reaching a high on Monday of 3.933%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia shares outside Japan
hit a fresh two-year low before bouncing 0.5%.
Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5%.
The dollar index eased 0.13% to 113.72, after
touching 114.58 on Monday, its strongest since May 2002.
The European single currency was up 0.24% on the day
at $0.9629 after hitting a 20-year low a day ago.
Oil rose more than 1% after plunging to nine-month lows a
day earlier, amid indications that producer alliance OPEC+ may
enact output cuts to avoid a further collapse in prices.
U.S. crude gained 1.4% to $77.70 a barrel. Brent
crude rose 1.27% to $85.20 per barrel.
Gold, which hit a 2-1/2 year low on Monday, rose 0.8%
to $1,634 an ounce.
Bitcoin broke above $20,000 for the first time in about a
week, as cryptocurrencies bounced, along with other
risk-sensitive assets.
(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Edmund Klamann, Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Raissa Kasolowsky)