World stocks fall as European shares post weekly loss

(Recasts throughout, adds comment, updates prices)
European stocks see biggest down week since September
Wall Street indexes extend losses
Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World stocks were
stuck near one-month lows on Friday, Wall Street extended its
rout and government bond markets came under fresh selling
pressure, as a hawkish tone from central bankers and weak data
stoked recession fears.
Oil prices dropped over $2 per barrel, swept up in the
broader rout. Gold prices saw their biggest weekly loss in four
weeks after the Federal Reserve indicated it was not done hiking
rates.
The Fed was one of a slew of central banks that jacked
up interest rates and signalled that the fight to tame inflation
this week.
Euro zone bond yields jumped a day after the European
Central Bank pledged further monetary tightening to fight
inflation.
U.S. yields also rose, catching up with the global bond
sell-off.
Wall Street extended Thursday's rout, in which stocks
suffered their biggest daily percentage drop in weeks, after
data showed U.S. business activity contracted further in
December, but softening demand helped to significantly cool
inflation.
The data "confirmed Wall Street's fears that the economy is
quickly headed towards a recession," said Edward Moya, senior
analyst with OANDA.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.29%, the S&P
500 lost 1.38% and the Nasdaq Composite was down
1.17% by 2:13 p.m. EST (1913 GMT).
European shares posted their largest weekly loss since
September. The STOXX 600 index settled down 1.2%,
skidding to a weekly loss of nearly 3.3%.
MSCI's world stock index was down 1.3%,
languishing near at its lowest in over a month.
S&P Global's flash purchasing managers index showed eurozone
economic activity contracted for the sixth consecutive month in
December, although the deceleration also eased to its slowest
pace in four months.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei index closed at its lowest in more
than a month and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan was set for its worst week
in two months.
The dollar index edged 0.6% higher, while the
euro was down 0.12%.
This week's hawkish message from central bankers brought an
abrupt end to optimism that peak interest rates are on the
horizon.
"Central banks delivered a blow to markets that were
rebounding in anticipation of policymakers turning dovish on
inflation and interest rates," said Sunil Krishnan, head of
multi-asset at Aviva Investors.
The ECB delivered a 50-bps hike like the Fed. Both opted for
a smaller increase this time, but flagged there were more
increases to come.
Its hawkish message prompted a second day of heavy selling
across European bond markets where yields on benchmark German
10-year bonds jumped .
The yield on Germany's rate-sensitive two-year bond rose as
high as 2.503% on Friday,, its highest since 2008.
"We now expect the ECB to go to 3.25% (including 50 bps in
March) and the Fed to 5.25% which argues for persistent pressure
on yields and spreads," said Christoph Rieger, head of rates and
credit research at Commerzbank.
GROWTH WORRIES
In China, where markets are churning around an uncertain
reopening, relief at the apparent resolution of a long-running
accounting access dispute with the United States was not enough
to bolster sentiment.
Meanwhile, Japan's manufacturing activity shrank at the
fastest pace in more than two years in December, while U.S.
retail sales fell more than expected in November.
The prospect of further monetary tightening globally kept
investors nervous about longer-run growth.
In commodities, the spot gold prices rose 0.8%,
but were poised to end the week lower. Gold futures
settled up 0.7% at $1,800.20 per ounce but ended the week with
their biggest weekly loss in four weeks.
Interest rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion.
Oil prices dropped, with Brent crude futures
down 2.59% and U.S. crude down 2.3%.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Rovnick in London and Tom
Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, Emelia
Sithole-Matarise and Cynthia Osterman)