World stocks near record highs as China, U.S. data back global recovery hopes

TOKYO, April 16 (Reuters) - Global stocks stood near record
highs on Friday after strong U.S. and Chinese economic data
cemented expectations of a solid global recovery from the
coronavirus-induced slump.
European shares are expected to inch higher, with Euro Stoxx
futures up 0.1% and Britain's FTSE futures
slightly higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was last up 0.25%, with Shanghai shares
adding 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.1%.
MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks ticked
up 0.05% by late Asian trade, staying just below Thursday's
record peak.
"Markets look ahead to economic normalisation as vaccines
will go around. Stock prices are likely to rise gradually while
looking at upcoming earnings," said Tomo Kinoshita, global
market strategist at Invesco Asset Management in Tokyo.
Markets in Asia were largely steady after China reported
record 18.3% growth in the first quarter, though the reading
slightly undershot expectations, while retail sales bounced
strongly last month.
The data did little to change the view that its brisk
expansion is expected to moderate later this year as the
government turns its attention to reining in financial risks in
overheating parts of the economy.
"Regulators might make further efforts to cool down the
property market and control domestic leverage. Fiscal discipline
might also be strengthened, leading to deceleration in local
government financing and infrastructure investment," said
Chaoping Zhu, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset
Management in Shanghai.
Data from the U.S. overnight was also upbeat, with retail
sales rebounding 9.8% in March, pushing the level of sales 17.1%
above its pre-pandemic level to a record high.
The brightening economic prospects were underscored by other
data, including first-time claims for unemployment benefits
tumbling last week to the lowest level since March 2020.
"The U.S. recovery looks really strong. And now that
restaurants and hotels, both of which are labour intensive, are
reopening, we could see sharp gains in payrolls in coming
month," said Koichi Fujishiro, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life
Research.
Despite strong data, U.S. bond yields dropped, in part
driven by Japanese buying, as they have began a new financial
year this month.
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield dropped to 1.529%, a
five-week low, on Thursday and last stood at 1.578%
, off its 14-month high of 1.776% set at the end of
March.
"The market has already fully priced in an U.S. economic
recovery in the near term. And if the Federal Reserve will keep
interest rates on hold for the next two to three years, no doubt
the carry of U.S. bonds would be very attractive compared with
Japanese or euro zone bonds," said Chotaro Morita, chief fixed
income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The fall in long-term bond yields benefited stocks, and
particularly tech shares, given the idea that their historically
expensive valuations can be justified because investors would
have no choice but to buy shares to make up for low returns from
bonds.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced 1.11% while the
tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.31%, nearing its
record peak set in February.
In the currency market, lower U.S. yields were a drag on the
U.S. dollar.
The euro stood at $1.1951, having hit a six-week high
of $1.19935 overnight while the U.S. currency slipped to a
three-week low of 108.61 yen and last traded at 108.89.
Gold also hit a seven-week high of $1,769 per ounce
and last stood at $1,765.50.
Oil prices hit one-month highs on higher demand forecasts
from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC, in addition
to positive U.S. and Chinese data.
Brent futures gained 0.6% at $67.37 per barrel,
while U.S. crude rose 0.55% to 63.81 per barrel, both on
course for their first substantial weekly gains in six.
