Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World stocks perk up as volatile week ends on high note

07/23/2021 | 07:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at stock market monitors in Taiwan

LONDON (Reuters) - World stock markets perked up on Friday after a volatile week in which sentiment over the global economic outlook waxed and waned with each new headline on the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Upbeat earnings helped lift European equities, while U.S. stock futures rallied in a positive sign for the Wall Street open. But Asian shares outside Japan were lower as COVID anxiety continued to take a toll.

Financial markets have swung from one direction to another this week as investors try to assess what the surging Delta variant means for the world economy.

After recording its steepest one-day drop since May on Monday, the S&P 500 stock index went on to post the biggest one-day jump since March a day later. It was set to end the week higher. Currency, bond and commodities markets have seen similar gyrations.

"Equity markets are signaling some symptoms of being tired after a long rally and recognise the peak growth environment," said Antonio Cavarero, head of investments at Generali Insurance Asset Management.

"But in the short-term, real yields are still too low to provide an alternative, so the evolution of what happens next depends on COVID and the macro data."

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9% and was set for a 1.2% weekly rise, its best in a month, supported by upbeat earnings. French car parts maker Valeo jumped 8% after it posted higher first-half sales and profit.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.7%, leaving it down 1.4% on the week.

Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday, but off 1.7% for the week and a whisker away from a seven-month trough.

Graphic: S&P 500 stock index vs absolute change, daily -

Financial market volatility was expected to continue, given the resurgent Delta variant and economic uncertainty.

There were mixed signals from business activity surveys tracked closely by investors. In Britain, the IHS Markit/CIPS flash composite purchasing managers index (PMI) dropped to 57.7 in July from 62.2 in June, its lowest since March.

But the composite euro zone PMI climbed to 60.6 in July from 59.5, its highest reading since July 2000. It was ahead of the 50-mark separating growth from contraction.

"Uncertainty has increased again with the pandemic," said Pascal Peronne, a fixed income portfolio manager at Eric Sturdza Investments in Geneva. "I don't think there will be a closing of economies to the extent we saw last year, but we don't know."

Russia's central bank meanwhile increased its key rate to 6.5%, delivering its sharpest rate hike since late 2014 amid stubbornly high inflation.

The rouble was largely unchanged after the move, hovering at 73.65 against the dollar.

RISK ON

Risk-on sentiment in equities eased demand for safe-haven debt.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose 2.5 basis points to 1.29%, above five-month lows of 1.128% hit early in the week. [US/]

German 10-year bond yields rose too, meaning prices fell. At -0.40%, yields held above recent five-month lows.

But sentiment towards European bonds was supported by a dovish European Central Bank, which pledged on Thursday not to raise rates until inflation was sustainably at its new 2% target.

"If we see substantive policy action in the months ahead to back up the new inflation goal, I would not be surprised to see bond yields push lower and market-based inflation expectations rise," said Katharine Neiss, chief European economist for PGIM Fixed Income.

The dollar was set to end the week with small gains after a turbulent few days, with the dollar index up 0.2% for the week, rising on Friday to stand at 92.917.

The euro was a touch weaker at $1.1766, while sterling shed around a quarter of a percent to $1.37.

Elsewhere, Brent crude oil was down 0.3% at $73.56 a barrel, after jumping 2.2% on Thursday, while U.S. crude fell 0.25% to $71.73 per barrel.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in SYDNEY; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Pravin Char)

By Dhara Ranasinghe


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aAmEx beats profit estimates on boost from reserve release, consumer spending
RE
07:35aBank of England to accept new green gilts in QE programme
RE
07:28aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF MONTENEGRO : Press release from 33rd Cabinet session
PU
07:27aGlobal equity funds post outflows on virus worries - Lipper
RE
07:26aTSX futures up ahead of retail sales data
RE
07:22aDollar set for second week of gains as focus turns to Fed
RE
07:18aDEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT CLIMATE CHANGE AND COMM : Ireland's ambitious Climate Act signed into law
PU
07:13aWorld stocks perk up as volatile week ends on high note
RE
07:13aSterling drops as COVID 'pingdemic' hits rebound in July
RE
07:09aNasdaq futures scale peaks on megacap tech boost, strong earnings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCATEC ASA : SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
2Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
3UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER PLC : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
4VALEO SE : VALEO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
5SIGNIFY N.V. : SIGNIFY N : second quarter results 2021

HOT NEWS