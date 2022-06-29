World stocks skid as consumer data flashes recession worry

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Global stock markets slipped for
the second straight day on Wednesday and bond yields inched
lower on growing fears that policymakers bent on dampening
inflation will tip their economies into recession.
A succession of weak data releases in Europe and the United
States has not prevented central bankers from doubling down on
hawkish rhetoric. More is likely later on Wednesday when the
heads of the European Central Bank, U.S. Federal Reserve and
Bank of England speak at a central banking forum.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence dropped to a
16-month low in June, yet several Fed policymakers pledged
further rapid interest-rate hikes, citing the need to tame
"unbridled" inflation.
Those U.S. figures, following a raft of dismal consumer
confidence data across Europe, triggered steep Wall Street
falls, sending the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes down 2% and 3%
respectively .
That weaker momentum carried into Wednesday, sending an
Asian ex-Japan index 1.4% lower, while a pan-
European equity index eased 0.3%, snapping a three-day
rally.
U.S. and German 10-year bond yields slipped 2-4 basis points
(bps), the former down around 30 bps from mid-June highs
.
The consumer sentiment deterioration clearly points to
recession, Citi told clients.
After 7.5%-7.9% annual inflation prints across German
provinces, an 8% June reading is expected for the country later
in the day, versus 7.9% in May. Meanwhile Spanish annual
inflation hit 10.2% in June, from 8.7% the previous month and
the first time it surpassed 10% since 1985.
Paul O'Connor, head of Janus Henderson's multi-asset team in
London, predicted "stormy" markets as long as the growth-
inflation question marks persisted.
"The problem is that the level of inflation is so
problematic in so many parts of the world and we are a long way
from central banks being able to declare the job is done,"
O'Connor said.
"We will undoubtedly get growth downgrades over the summer
but we will also get rising perception of recession risk and I
don't think markets are fully priced for it."
Sentiment had lifted early on Tuesday on news China was
easing quarantine requirements for inbound passengers in a major
relaxation of its "zero COVID" strategy.
While parts of the Chinese stock market, including property,
extended gains on Wednesday, the positive impact of the news
largely petered out - Chinese blue-chips, which hit four-month
highs on Tuesday, slumped 1.5% and Hong Kong lost 2%
.
"Inevitably, markets tend to overreact to these sorts of
news," said Carlos Casanova, senior economist at UBP in Hong
Kong. "In order for that to be sustainable, we really want to
see these measures materialise into actual reopening."
Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eased 0.15% to 0.25%
respectively by 1000 GMT.
OIL AND DOLLAR
Inflation fears are being fanned further by oil prices which
extended their rise into a fourth day, sending Brent crude
futures above $117 a barrel.
"The market is stuck in the push-pull between the current
deteriorating macro backdrop and the looming threat of a
recession, pitted against the strongest fundamental oil market
set-up in decades, maybe ever," RBC Capital's Mike Tran told
clients.
The OPEC+ crude exporters group started a two-day meeting on
Wednesday but big policy changes look unlikely, with United Arab
Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei already indicating
his country is pumping close to capacity.
Market jitters are driving a renewed bid for the dollar,
lifting it to a one-week high against a basket of currencies.
The euro was flat against the greenback at $1.0514
while the yen at 136.43 per dollar slipped 0.2%,
approaching last week's 24-year low of 136.7.
