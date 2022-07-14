World stocks skid as rate hike bets keep investors cautious

(Changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON; updates prices,
WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - Global equity markets and
oil slipped and the safe-haven dollar rose after the latest
red-hot U.S. inflation reading heightened investor fears about
Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and a possible recession.
Wednesday's data showed U.S. consumer prices jumped 9.1%
year-on-year in June, up from May's 8.6% rise.
The data was seen as firming the case for the Federal
Reserve to raise rates aggressively. Policymakers might consider
a 100 basis point increase at the July meeting, Atlanta Federal
Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.58% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
1.61%.
On Wall Street, stock indexes tumbled on Thursday after
weaker-than-expected earnings from big U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase
& Co and Morgan Stanley underscored growing fears of a sharp
economic downturn.
Meanwhile, the dollar soared to a 20-year high,
emerging as a preferred save haven amid growing economic risks
of late, as gold slumped more than 2% to a near one-year low on
Thursday. The dollar index rose 0.49%, with the euro
down 0.54% to $1.0006.
"The Fed probably needs to temper people’s expectations in
terms of what they can do," said Eddie Cheng, head of
international multi-asset investment at Allspring Global
Investments.
"In the past hiking cycle, we have observed that inflation
kept rising during the hiking cycle. ... It takes time for the
monetary policy to affect inflation."
Cheng said that riskier assets will be the "collateral
damage" in the Fed's attempts to reign in inflation.
JPMorgan Chase, the United States' biggest bank, reported a
fall in second-quarter profit. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon
warned that geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning
consumer confidence, the never-before-seen quantitative
tightening and the war in Ukraine "are very likely to have
negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the
road."
The British pound was down 0.5% at $1.1832. In the
first vote to choose who will succeed Boris Johnson as
Conservative party leader, former finance minister Rishi Sunak
won the biggest backing from Conservative lawmakers.
The euro was down 0.5% at $1.001, having slipped below
parity on Wednesday for the first time since 2002.
The euro has been under pressure because of the European
Central Bank lagging the Fed in ending its ultra-easy monetary
policy of the past decade, as well as the economic risks from
the euro zone's dependence on Russian gas.
The European Commission cut its forecasts for euro zone
economic growth for this year and revised upward its estimates
for inflation.
Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield was up 7
basis points at 1.219%.
Italian yields rose sharply ahead of a parliamentary
confidence vote which risks bringing down the country's
government.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 6.3
basis points to 2.969%. The 2-year, 10-year part of the Treasury
yield curve is the most inverted it has been at any point in
this cycle, according to Deutsche Bank.
Yield curve inversion - which is when short-dated interest
rates are higher than longer-dated ones - is commonly seen as an
indicator that markets are anticipating a recession.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3.2 basis
points at 3.176%.
Oil prices fell as traders saw a large U.S. rate hike
possibly reducing crude demand.
U.S. crude recently fell 2.52% to $93.87 per barrel
and Brent was at $97.54, down 2.04% on the day.
Overnight, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the
Philippines central bank surprised markets by tightening
monetary policy in off cycle moves.
