Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World stocks zoom to five-week highs on economic, stimulus hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 02:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Global stocks scaled five-week highs on Monday on hopes that more government stimulus was coming and the world economy was on the mend, while the Chinese yuan retreated from a 17-month high after a policy move over the weekend.

Investor optimism that Washington will work through talks that have repeatedly stalled to deliver another round of fiscal stimulus drove major U.S. stock indices to highs last seen in early September.

Hopes that the top Wall Street banks will announce a decent set of third-quarter earnings this week that show business activity was not as weak as feared also helped.

Slugged by stronger investor demand for risk, the U.S. dollar was pinned near a three-week low and gold, another safe-haven asset, stayed below a three-week high. The U.S. bond market is closed on Monday for Columbus Day.

The cheer over the economic outlook and government stimulus did not boost oil prices, which dropped as investors focused on a boost in supply.

The S&P 500 jumped by 65 points, or 1.89%, to 3,542.51, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 316 points, or 1.11%, to 28,902.52. The Nasdaq Composite leapt 336 points, or 2.89%, to 11,916.49. All three indices touched highs not seen since Sept. 2.

Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, a currency broker, said investors were shrugging off the uncertainty of U.S. stimulus negotiations and hoping instead that banks will not disappoint in their earnings.

A special event organized by Apple Inc on Tuesday also stoked speculation that the tech giant is set to unveil a new iPhone with 5G capabilities, boosting tech stocks across the board.

"There's optimism that banks are going to post positive results," Moya said. "If the consumer is not as weak as we thought, we might still have decent holiday spending."

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> climbed 1.43% to 592.96, while European stocks rose 0.72% to 373.00.

Bets that more U.S. stimulus was in the offing came in spite of indications that talks in Washington had stalled again, leading the Trump administration to call on Congress to pass a less ambitious coronavirus relief bill.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday had offered a $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief package after urging his team on Twitter to "go big" in negotiations with the Democrats to reach a deal.

A sluggish U.S. dollar kept the U.S. dollar index <=USD> down 0.06% at 93.057.

The Chinese yuan was off 0.8% after sliding as much as 272 pips overnight in Asia, after the central bank cut foreign exchange forward reserve requirements that effectively lowers the cost of shorting the yuan.

The euro edged 0.14% lower to $1.1809 and the yen firmed 0.26% to 105.33 per dollar.

Gold was down 0.4% at $1,921.76 per ounce.

Oil prices also slipped after a force majeure at Libya's largest oilfield lifted, a Norwegian strike affecting production ended and U.S. producers began restoring output after Hurricane Delta.

Brent crude fell $1.02, or 2.38%, to $41.83 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate was down $1.02, or 2.51%, at $39.58.

JPMorgan and Citigroup will kick off the third-quarter earnings season on Tuesday, followed by Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo on Wednesday and Morgan Stanley on Thursday.

Analyst data from Refinitiv showed Citigroup and Wells Fargo could report that net income has slid 60%, while JPMorgan and Bank of America are expected to post drops of 30%.

Investment banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley are expected to do better by announcing more modest declines of between 5% and 10%.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Aurora Ellis)

By Koh Gui Qing

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 6.48% 124.4 Delayed Quote.59.33%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.45% 75.961 Delayed Quote.0.41%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1.36% 25.7187 Delayed Quote.-28.00%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.02% 137.611 Delayed Quote.-4.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.13% 80.323 Delayed Quote.-3.82%
CITIGROUP INC. 1.77% 45.77 Delayed Quote.-43.76%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.05% 28882.17 Delayed Quote.0.17%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.31% 124.423 Delayed Quote.2.52%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.18091 Delayed Quote.5.51%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.26% 0.8631 Delayed Quote.-3.43%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.50% 102.77 Delayed Quote.-27.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.00% 41.62 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
MORGAN STANLEY 3.62% 50.6383 Delayed Quote.-4.48%
NASDAQ 100 3.77% 12161.143137 Delayed Quote.34.27%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.09% 11931.321697 Delayed Quote.29.06%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.53% 70.009 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
S&P 500 1.96% 3544.05 Delayed Quote.7.63%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 2.98% 213.81 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.14% 6.7409 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.77% 6.7451 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.22% 105.358 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 1.05% 25.575 Delayed Quote.-52.97%
WTI -2.23% 39.323 Delayed Quote.-34.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03pDollar index slips but holds near three-week lows; yuan drops
RE
03:02pDollar index slips but holds near 3-week lows; yuan drops
RE
02:53p“Rogue FBI Agent” and Dark Web Expert to Address Southern California Cybersecurity Audience
GL
02:50pOil prices fall 3% as U.S., Libyan, Norwegian supplies resume
RE
02:50pWorld stocks zoom to five-week highs on economic, stimulus hopes
RE
02:46pOil prices fall 3% as U.S., Libyan, Norwegian supplies resume
RE
02:42pANALYSIS : New Apple 'iPhone 12' to offer 5G speeds U.S. networks can't deliver
RE
02:40pWall Street surges on Apple, Microsoft, Amazon
RE
02:28pCLIMATE CHANGE POSES 'PROFOUND THREAT' TO GLOBAL GROWTH : IMF chief
RE
02:25pEFL : 100 mln EURO pożyczki z EBI na preferencyjne finansowanie inwestycji MŚP
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks zoom to five-week highs on economic, stimulus hopes
2EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
3Japan must revise BOJ law to speed digital yen, enshrine inflation goal - senior official
4BP PLC : BP starts Oman's giant Ghazeer gas field
5Oil prices fall 3% as U.S., Libyan, Norwegian supplies resume

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group