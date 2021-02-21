WorldRemit : Celebrates International Mother Language Day

Company waives fees on transactions from the UK to Bangladesh to mark celebrations

WorldRemit, a leading cross-border digital payments service, is celebrating International Mother Language Day by waiving fees on transactions from the UK to Bangladesh from 21st to 24th February 2021. Mother Language Day is celebrated on 21st February every year to promote and preserve the use of all languages and is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

Customers can access zero-fee money transfers from the UK to Bangladesh through the WorldRemit app or website between 21st to 24th February 2021 using code “IMLD2021”. Terms and Conditions apply. Since 6th February 2021, WorldRemit has been showcasing a different language each day on social media leading up to today’s celebration.

Although it has been a United Nations initiative since 2002, the original idea to mark the day came from Bangladeshi migrants living in Canada who successfully petitioned the then UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, to take action to save languages from extinction. The theme for this year’s International Mother Language Day is, “Fostering multilingualism for inclusion in education and society”.

“Languages are bridges to different cultures and form a huge part of our identity as individuals. Over 60 nationalities are represented at WorldRemit and more than 75 languages are spoken by our employees. We greatly value multilingualism and emphasise respect and tolerance for all cultures. Not only are we an international company, we are a business founded by a migrant. We would not be celebrating International Mother Language Day today had it not been for the migrants who campaigned for this or the Secretary-General who supported their cause, who was a migrant himself. Waiving fees from the UK, where we have our headquarters, to Bangladesh at this historic time is our small way of honouring the sacrifices made in order to preserve language and culture”, said Cyril Ghanem, Head of Europe and Strategic Partnerships at WorldRemit.

According to the United Nations, approximately 6,000 languages spoken across the world are at risk of extinction with a language disappearing every fortnight. As well as promoting intercultural dialogue and respect, languages are proven to also play important roles in the sustainable development of communities and the preservation of cultural heritage.

To find out more about International Mother Language day visit: https://www.un.org/en/observances/mother-language-day

For more information visit: www.worldremit.com

WorldRemit

WorldRemit is a leading digital cross-border payments business. We disrupted an industry previously dominated by offline legacy players by taking international money transfers online - making them safer, faster and lower-cost. We currently send from more than 50 countries to 130+ receive countries, operate in over 5,000 money transfer corridors worldwide and employ over 1,100 people worldwide.

On the sending side WorldRemit is 100% digital (cashless), increasing convenience and enhancing security. For those receiving money, the company offers a wide range of options including bank deposit, cash collection, mobile airtime top-up and mobile money.

Backed by Accel, TCV and Leapfrog – WorldRemit’s headquarters are in London, United Kingdom with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Africa, Somaliland, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Belgium.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210220005032/en/