WorldatWork Deepens Engagement in Africa with New Nigerian Partner

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldatWork, the leading global nonprofit organization for Total Rewards professionals, is expanding its presence in Africa with a new strategic partnership in Nigeria. The organization, established in 1955, is joining forces with MasterMindsHRSG Consulting in Lagos, the premier business-to-business training and certification organization in Africa's most populous country.

The move will further expand WorldatWork's influence in the African business arena, supplementing its partnership with the South African Reward Association to meet the growing needs of underserved benefits and compensation professionals on the continent.

"We are excited to be in place to serve the emerging Total Rewards movement in Africa's largest economy," said WorldatWork CEO Scott Cawood, Ed.D, CCP, GRP. "With MasterMind HRSG Consulting, we've selected a top-tier partner who understands the unique needs and key players in the country's benefits and compensation field. Together, we are proud to bring tools, expertise and knowledge to empower Nigerian HR and business leaders."

"State-of-the art compensation and benefits strategies are coming into focus now more than ever in Africa," said Sabastine N. Okeke, Ph.D., FCMI, FCIPM - CEO of MasterMindsHRSG Consulting. "We are proud to partner with WorldatWork to expand these ideas and practices across the continent from the thriving hub of Nigeria. Our goal is to serve and support the professionals who bring the greatest asset into our companies: talented people."

About WorldatWork

WorldatWork is the leading global nonprofit organization for professionals engaged in the critically important practice of Compensation and Rewards. We serve those who are responsible for cultivating productive, inspired, and committed workers in workplaces all around the globe. We support the design and delivery of remuneration and incentive programs and capabilities with our education and certifications; idea exchange; thought leadership; knowledge creation; information sharing; research; advocacy; and networking.

About MasterMindsHRSG Consulting

A member company of the Human Resources Solutions Group (HRSG), MasterMindsHRSG Consulting is a team of human resource professionals who offer integrated business execution solutions in the forms of HR training; executive search, staffing & selection; management consulting; and business strategy and rewards advisory services. HRSG is composed of MasterMindsHRSG Consulting, WorkSpace Global and Centre for Enterprise Management & Research (CEMAR). MasterMindsHRSG became a Licenced Training Partner/Franchisee of the IFC/World Bank on the Business Edge and SME Toolkit solutions in 2009 and delivers C-Suite-level executive placement, leadership assessments and organizational development.

