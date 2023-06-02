Sam Altman's Worldcoin recently raised $115 million in venture capital. Despite this significant fundraising, the project is the subject of growing criticism and skepticism. Worldcoin's key features, including a retinal scanning device and token offering, have raised worrying ethical and financial questions. We come back to this in Crypto Analysis, after this week's essential news.

Block 1: Essential news

United States: cryptocurrency miners smile again

The Biden administration's proposal to impose a 30% tax on cryptocurrency mining in the USA has been dropped, following an agreement between President Biden and Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House of Representatives. Initially, the "Digital Assets Mining Energy" tax would have gradually increased to 30% in 2026, generating, according to estimates, potentially $3.5 billion over 10 years. The motivations for the tax were related to the energy consumption of mining.

Russia abandons the idea of a national cryptocurrency platform

Russia has abandoned its plans for a national cryptocurrency exchange, announced in November 2022. According to Anatoly Aksakov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, regulation to oversee cryptocurrency platforms would be preferable first. The idea is to give these platforms a role in a context of circumventing international sanctions, focusing on cross-border payments. The precise details of this regulation are still unclear.

Tether takes off for Uruguay

Tether, the issuer of stablecoin USDT, plans to expand its operations to Uruguay to develop sustainable energy production and Bitcoin mining solutions. The company will partner with an unspecified, regulated local company to launch these initiatives. Uruguay was chosen because of its advancement in renewable energy production. Tether also recently announced that it would henceforth allocate 15% of its profits to the purchase of Bitcoins.

Binance will lay off part of its workforce

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform, plans to lay off some of its staff as part of a "talent reorganization". The exact number of employees affected has not been disclosed. This decision comes at a time when Binance is losing ground to its competitors in terms of trading volumes.