Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WorldofPets.com Officially Launches with an Exciting Mix of Dog and Cat Products and an Expanding Selection of New and Innovative Items for Animal Lovers

01/26/2021 | 10:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.WorldofPets.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that WorldofPets.com officially went live with its initial selection of dog and cat products that will expand from its initial launch of a few hundred items to what will grow to be one of the largest selection of new and exciting product choices for dog and cat lovers. WorldofPets.com, aka World of Pets Superstore®, has a multi-year development strategy that will take a slow and steady growth path as it expands its product offering into high demand categories. This focus on popular high traffic categories is designed to maximize a competitive position in specific categories. These high interest categories include dog harnesses, collars, cat and dog chew toys, treats, cat tunnels, scratchers and more.

The World of Pets Superstore will expand its product mix to include familiar as well as new and innovative product ideas for animal lovers. This will provide an exciting experience for customers and allow for creative product choices outside the expected norms. WorldofPets.com will adhere to the “Best Price, Best Products and Best Service” policy, the cornerstone of all BRAVADA International websites. Future product category additions include pet food, pet health and vitamins as well as new technology-based products.

“We are excited to launch WorldofPets.com and provide animal lovers a great new place to shop for their dog and cat supplies,” replied Danny Alex, CEO of BRAVADA International. “We have innovative product ideas that will distinguish WorldofPets.com from its competitors and create a unique shopping experience. In 2021, we intend to establish WorldofPets.com as a trusted online retailer for dog and cat products and will spend this year populating key categories.”

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com and WorldofPets.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

“World of Pets Superstore” is a registered Trademark of BRAVADA International, All Rights Reserved


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aAMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16aPPL CORPORATION : Announces 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting
PR
10:15aDecember Personal Income Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:15aMercer International Inc. Completes Private Offering of $875,000,000 of 2029 Senior Notes, Settlement of Tender Offer of 2024 Senior Notes and Redemption of 2025 Senior Notes
GL
10:14aCNA FINANCIAL : to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results & Host Conference Call
PU
10:14aAMGEN : Alliance for the Million Hearts Campaign Aims to Prevent One Million Heart Attacks and Strokes by 2022
PU
10:12aPFIZER : EU demands that vaccine makers honor their commitments
AQ
10:12aPEN SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Penumbra, Inc.
GL
10:12aLIVEAUCTIONEERS : Annual Report Cites Positive Environmental Impact of Recirculated Antiques, Collecting Trends, and Record Growth in 2020
PR
10:11aRebound in risk sentiment pulls sterling higher
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3MORE CARATS AND SPARKLE: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany
4INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : MSCI to remove five Chinese firms from global index based on Trump order
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ