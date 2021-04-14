Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Worldsteel announces the World Champions of steelChallenge-15

04/14/2021 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) today announced the new World Champions of the 15th steelChallenge.

Xiaowei Shi from HBIS Group in China won in the industry category and Darley da Silva Lima from Universidade Federal do Ceará in Brazil won in the student category.

The World Championship of the 15th steelChallenge took place online on 12 April 2021.

The competition took place remotely to follow social distancing guidelines of health authorities around the world.

The 5 winners of the Regional Championship from each of the industry and student categories competed for the global title. The task was to produce a specific engineering steel grade at the lowest cost using steeluniversity's secondary steelmaking and continuous casting courses in a combined simulation.

Scott Chubbs, Director, steeluniversity for worldsteel, said, 'Congratulations to the World Champions and all of the finalists for a tremendous competition. The work they undertook to be at the top of the competition was evident through their steelmaking solutions. I believe we witnessed future industry leaders conquer steelChallenge-15.'

The 2021 World Champion in the industry category, Xiaowei Shi said, 'The challenge was really hard and I'm delighted to be the industry World Champion. steelChallenge is the highest level and most authoritative competition in the steel industry. It's a great honour for me to participate in this competition.'

Darley da Silva Lima, the World Champion in the student category for 2021, said, 'I'm very happy to be the student World Champion. It was an incredible opportunity to improve my knowledge about steelmaking and meet people around the world. I enjoyed steelChallenge and it will be helpful for working in the steel industry.'

New this year, all registered participants received access to the Secondary Steelmaking and Continuous Casting courses, including e-learning, 3D interactive models and simulators. Registered participants completing the Secondary Steelmaking course and the Continuous Casting course received completion certificates for each course. Also, participants successfully completing a simulation run during steelChallenge-15 received a competition certificate.

More information on steelChallenge is available on the steeluniversity website.

# Ends #

Notes:

  • steeluniversity is the education and training programme of the World Steel Association, delivering education and training to current and future employees of steel companies and related businesses.
  • steelChallenge-15 is sponsored at the 'Steel' level by HBIS Group and POSCO. JSW Steel is a 'Gold' sponsor. Emirates Steel, Gerdau, Korean Iron and Steel Association, Tata Steel Limited, Tenaris, and Ternium are 'Silver' sponsors. JFE Steel Corp and Materials Processing Institute are 'Bronze' sponsors.
  • The World Steel Association (worldsteel) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world, with members in every major steel-producing country. worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Members represent around 85% of global steel production.

Disclaimer

World Steel Association published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 06:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:05aBMEX Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Warner Uhl as President and CEO
NE
03:05aTesco Annual Profit Fell Despite Sales Boost, Expects Fiscal Year 2022 Improvement -- Update
DJ
03:03aPLDT  : Mr. C. S. Ople
PU
03:03aT&S  : Summary of Financial Results for the first quater 2021
PU
03:03aLIFENET INSURANCE  : to Establish New Joint Venture
PU
03:03aSYSTENA  : Corporate Governance Report
PU
03:03aECB publishes the results of the public consultation on a digital euro (230 KB)
PU
03:03aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Wärtsilä appoints Hanna-Maria Heikkinen as Vice President, Investor Relations
PU
03:03aThe Delegation of the European Union to Georgia is looking for a Temporary Political Officer
PU
03:02aROBERT WALTERS : Robert Walters sees annual profit above expectations on hiring pickup
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2SAP SE : SAP : nudges up 2021 revenue outlook after cloud gains in first-quarter
3MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. : MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Ford, GM among Michigan companies opposing Republican-backed ..
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : AI chip maker SambaNova raises $67..
5World stocks hit record high as bond yields ease

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ