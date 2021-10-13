Log in
Worldsteel elects new officers and welcomes new members

10/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
The Board of Members of the World Steel Association (worldsteel) has elected the following Executive Board of Directors for the 2021/2022 period. The individuals on the Executive Board of Directors will hold office for one year:

  • Chairman - Sajjan JINDAL, JSW Steel Limited
  • Vice-Chairman - YU Yong, HBIS Group Co., Ltd.
  • Vice-Chairman - Jeong-Woo CHOI, POSCO
  • Treasurer - Mark VASSELLA, BlueScope Steel Limited
  • Chairman of the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF) - Timoteo DI MAULO, Aperam

Mr Jindal addressed the Board of Members, thanking Dr Yu Yong for his capable chairmanship over the last two years, and welcoming addressing the challenges for the global industry going forward, particularly with respect to climate change.

The Board of Members has also elected the 2021/2022 Executive Committee:

  • Salah AL-ANSARI - HADEED, Saudi Iron & Steel Company (a SABIC affiliate)
  • David B. BURRITT - United States Steel Corporation
  • CHEN Derong - China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited
  • Jeong-Woo CHOI - POSCO
  • Uğur DALBELER - Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş.
  • Eiji HASHIMOTO - Nippon Steel Corporation
  • Sajjan JINDAL - JSW Steel Limited
  • André Bier Gerdau JOHANNPETER - Gerdau S.A.
  • Yoshihisa KITANO - JFE Steel Corporation
  • Lakshmi N. MITTAL - ArcelorMittal
  • Alexey A. MORDASHOV - Severstal (PAO)
  • Thachat Viswanath NARENDRAN - Tata Steel Limited
  • Paolo ROCCA - Techint Group
  • Leon J. TOPALIAN - Nucor Corporation
  • YU Yong - HBIS Group Co., Ltd.
  • Hubert ZAJICEK - voestalpine A.G.

and

  • Edwin BASSON, World Steel Association (worldsteel), as Secretary

The Board of Members has also welcomed the following steel producers as regular members:

  • Siam Yamato Steel Company Corporation (SYS) (Thailand), represented by Damrongsak JATURONGPATANA
  • SULB Company (Bahrain), represented by Ravi SINGH

The following is welcomed as an affiliated member:

  • Indian Iron & Steel Sector Skill Council (IISSSC) (India), represented by Sushim BANERJEE

#Ends#

Notes

  • The World Steel Association (worldsteel) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world, with members in every major steel-producing country. worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Members represent around 85% of global steel production.

Disclaimer

World Steel Association published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
