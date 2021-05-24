Log in
Worldwide Bureaucracy Indicators Dashboard

05/24/2021
The Worldwide Bureaucracy Indicators (WWBI) are a unique cross-national dataset on public sector employment and wages developed by the World Bank's `Bureaucracy Lab'. They aim to help researchers, development practitioners, and policymakers gain a better understanding of the personnel dimensions of state capability, the footprint of the public sector within the overall labor market, and the fiscal implications of the public sector wage bill. The indicators, constructed from nationally representative household surveys, present a micro-founded picture of public sector labor markets across the world. The WWBI are based on 53 million unique survey observations and consist of 112,919 estimations across 192 indicators for 202 countries and territories between 2000 and 2018.

The data visualization dashboard presents data from the Worldwide Bureaucracy Indicators in different figures for viewing and exporting into PDF, PPT, and Crosstab formats.

  • Explore tab: Analyze individual indicators across multiple countries and indicators across time.
  • Country Profile tab presents a one-click snapshot for the main indicators for each country as well as important regional and global comparators.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 13:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS