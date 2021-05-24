Worldwide Bureaucracy Indicators Dashboard

The Worldwide Bureaucracy Indicators (WWBI) are a unique cross-national dataset on public sector employment and wages developed by the World Bank's `Bureaucracy Lab'. They aim to help researchers, development practitioners, and policymakers gain a better understanding of the personnel dimensions of state capability, the footprint of the public sector within the overall labor market, and the fiscal implications of the public sector wage bill. The indicators, constructed from nationally representative household surveys, present a micro-founded picture of public sector labor markets across the world. The WWBI are based on 53 million unique survey observations and consist of 112,919 estimations across 192 indicators for 202 countries and territories between 2000 and 2018.

The data visualization dashboard presents data from the Worldwide Bureaucracy Indicators in different figures for viewing and exporting into PDF, PPT, and Crosstab formats.